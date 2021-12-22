Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’s Award-Winning Premium Monitors Designed With Modern Home-Office Workers in Mind

Business Solutions 22/12/2021

Share this content

2022 LG Monitor Lineup Optimized for Professional Creative Work and
Next Level Productivity for Totally Unique User Experience

LG’s Award-Winning Premium Monitors Designed With Modern Home-Office Workers in Mind

SEOUL, Dec. 22, 2021 — Designed to meet the needs of professional users world-over, LG’s newest premium monitors for 2022 will make their debut at CES 2022 at LG’s virtual press conference on January 4. Both the LG UltraFine™ Display (model 32UQ85R) and LG DualUp Monitor (model 28MQ780) offer sleek and practical designs, enhanced connectivity and superior user experience for both home and office workers, including creative professionals and programmers. With peerless picture quality, powerful performance, customizability and convenience, it is no surprise that these solutions both took home CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

 

When Only A Professional Will Do

 

The new LG UltraFine Display is a professional-quality monitor designed with the needs of art directors, graphic designers, photo/video editors and live streamers in mind. Its 32-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution Nano IPS Black panel boasts 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring deep blacks and vibrant colors that remain true across a wide viewing angle in various ambient conditions. LG’s first Nano IPS Black panel empowers the LG UltraFine Display to deliver realistic and nuanced black tones, adding more depth to images and allowing creators to realize their visions with advanced precision.

 

To maintain the level of color accuracy required by today’s creatives, the LG UltraFine Display comes with a detachable auto self-calibration sensor. Calibration can be easily scheduled via LG’s intuitive software, saving users time by performing this critical calibration automatically.

 

Two is Always Better Than One

 

A multitasking powerhouse ideal for all kinds of tasks such as content creation and coding, LG DualUp Monitor features a Nano IPS display with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio – a completely new format in the monitor market. The innovative Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution monitor offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch displays and has a vertical split view function that lets users see more in one glance. Boosting productivity and convenience, the LG 28MQ780 elevates user comfort with the ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand which saves space as it clamps securely to most desks and tables. And the double height screen of LG DualUp Monitor reduces side-to-side head movements, the main cause of neck pain.

 

“LG’s premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “These CES Innovation Award winning-products are examples of our commitment to explore new form factors and functionalities to expand and strengthen our flagship monitor lineup.”

 


Find out more about these new premium monitors by joining LG’s CES 2022 virtual press conference on January 4 at 08:00 PST.

 

 

Specifications:

 

  LG UltraFine Display

(32UQ85R)

LG DualUp Monitor

(28MQ780)

Size/

Ratio

Screen Size31.5-inch27.6-inch
ResolutionUHD (3840 x 2160)SDQHD (2560 x 2880)
Aspect Ratio16:916:18
GraphicIPSYesYes (Nano IPS)
Color Gamut (Typ.)DCI-P3 98 percentDCI-P3 98 percent
Brightness400 nits300 nits
Contrast Ratio2000:11000:1
Deep Black from SidesYes
HDRDisplay HDR400HDR10
Color Auto ConfigurationYes
Self Auto CalibrationYes
Color CalibratedYesYes
Response Time5ms (GtG on Faster setting)5ms (GtG on Faster setting)
AMD FreeSync™ TechnologyAMD FreeSync™
DesignScreen3-Side Virtually Borderless Design3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
StandPivot / Height / TiltPivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel
(Ergo 2nd Gen)
InterfaceUSB Type-C™DP Alt. + Power DeliveryDP Alt. + Power Delivery
96W + data96W + data
HDMIx2x2
Display Portx1x1
USB Hubx1 Upstreamx1 Upstream
x2 Downstreamx2 Downstream
PowerAdapterAdapter
SoundSpeakerStereo Speaker with

MAXXAUDIO® (5W x 2)

Stereo Speaker with

MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2)

SWOn Screen ControlYesYes
FeaturePBPYes
Auto BrightnessYes

 

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024
Business Solutions

Reinventing The Future: LG’s Latest Digital Signage at ISE 2024

Learn More
LG to Showcase LG Business Cloud at ISE 2024
Business Solutions

LG to Showcase LG Business Cloud at ISE 2024

Learn More
LG UltraGear at the Forefront of Esports Culture With Ongoing Gen.G Partnership
Business Solutions

LG UltraGear at the Forefront of Esports Culture With Ongoing Gen.G Partnership

Learn More