LG TO UNVEIL NEW GRAM LAPTOPS, EVOLVED TO A WHOLE NEW SCALE AT CES 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 12, 2018 — LG Electronics (LG) will reveal the latest entries in its ultra-light gram laptop line at CES 2019 – the new LG gram 17 (model 17Z990) and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T990), both 2019 CES Innovation Award winners.

Adding more processing power and all-around usability, the LG gram 17 stays true to LG gram’s winning formula, balancing the technology and features users demand with a level of portability previously thought impossible for a laptop this size. The 14-inch model is a 2-in-1 “convertible” laptop which conveniently folds to transform from laptop to tablet and back again, presenting users with unparalleled flexibility for a truly versatile on-the-go computing solution.

LG gram 17

While many competing products force consumers to choose between portability and performance, the LG gram 17 sacrifices neither, successfully delivering on both fronts. A CES 2019 Innovation Awards honoree, it offers speed, power and a generous 17-inch high-resolution display all within a 15.6-inch class body.

The 17-inch LG gram is equipped with a Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) display that has twice the pixels (2560 x 1600) of a standard Full HD screen, resulting in highly detailed images with incredibly precise color reproduction. The display’s 16:10 ratio offers more screen real estate than the usual 16:9 format, making it ideal for image- and video-editing, viewing multiple documents simultaneously and a host of other applications. The new model is a great choice for media prosumers and business professionals who require an extremely portable large-screen laptop that provides strong performance.

Where most 17-inch laptops tip the scale at more than two kilograms, the LG gram 17 weighs in at a mere 1,340 grams to claim the title of the lightest 17-inch laptop on the market. The light weight makes it easy for users to enjoy a large-screen experience wherever they go. Additionally, the new model features a highly efficient 72W battery that allows up to 19.5 hours of operation on a single charge,* meaning users can get more done without having to worry about tracking down a power outlet. Slim and stylish, the LG gram is also tough, complying with stringent U.S. military MIL-STD-810G durability criteria covering seven resilience factors including shock, dust and extreme temperatures.

Contrary to what its size might suggest, the 17-inch LG gram is a powerhouse portable workstation. With the newest 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor and up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, the laptop works efficiently and smoothly, even when running the most resource-thirsty files and apps. The laptop comes with a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) and has an extra slot for an additional SSD, allowing double the onboard storage.

The LG gram 17 incorporates a variety of features that bring more convenience to users’ lives. The inclusion of ThunderboltTM 3 means users can charge devices, transfer files and display content via a single port.** It has transfer speeds of up to 40 gigabits per second, eight times faster than a conventional USB 3.0 connection. Meanwhile, the laptop’s Precision Glass Touchpad ensures responsive control and offers four-point touch recognition. A backlit keyboard with two brightness settings makes it possible to use the laptop in dim environments.

For immersive surround sound on the go, DTS Headphone X realistically simulates the 11.1 channel array found in movie theaters. Enhancing security and saving time, the accurate fingerprint reader enables users to power on and log in simultaneously.

LG gram 2-in-1

Also new to the 2019 lineup is another CES Innovation Award winner is the LG gram 2-in-1. This creative portable computer conveniently folds to transform from laptop to tablet and back again. Presenting users with unparalleled flexibility, the LG gram 2-in-1 is sure to satisfy those seeking a truly versatile on-the-go computing solution.

The convertible model boasts a distinctive form factor with 14-inch large touchscreen maintaining ultra-light weight. The unit cleverly integrates a 360-degree hinge to maximize versatility and creativity possibilities. Thanks to its unique hinge structure the 2-in-1 functions as both a laptop and tablet, letting users choose the mode they prefer for their favorite activities such as browsing the web, watching videos or creating and viewing content. But this versatility doesn’t mean that the LG gram 2-in-1 is delicate. On the contrary, this device also meets the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.

The convertible laptop comes with a Wacom AES 2.0 Pen with 4,096 pressure levels and tilt detection, enabling a natural, precise drawing experience. The LG gram 2-in-1 features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 which is known for its resistance against drops, scratches or bumps to help protect its gorgeous display. What’s more, the 2-in-1 convertible employs LG’s premium IPS display technology guaranteeing outstanding picture quality from any viewing angle. Powered by a large 72W battery, this gram can operate for up to 21 hours between charges.

“LG gram has evolved in accordance with what consumers have been asking for – super-light laptops that pair performance with optimum portability,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. “With beautiful displays, compelling design and enough power for productivity and play, the 2019 LG gram models deliver convenience on a whole new scale, bringing unprecedented value to the laptop experience.”

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2019 will experience firsthand the new features of the 2019 LG gram models.

Specifications:

LG gram 17 LG gram 2-in-1 Inch 17-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, sRGB 96% FULL HD (1920 x 1080) Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:09 Weight 1340g 1145g Size 380.6 x 265.7 x 17.4mm

(15.0 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches) 324.6 x 210.8 x 17.9mm

(12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches) Battery 72Wh (19.5 hours) 72Wh (21 hours) CPU Intel 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor Intel 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB (DDR4, 1 on board + 1 slot) 8GB / 16GB (DDR4, 1 on board + 1 slot) Storage 256GB / 512GB (M.2 Slot) 256GB / 512GB (M.2 Slot) Color White, Dark Silver Dark Silver Keyboard Backlit Keyboard, 98 keys Backlit Keyboard, 98 keys I/O Port USB 3.1 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 3 Option), USB 3.1 x 3, Dual Mic, HDMI, microSD, HP/Mic Out (Combo) USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 x 2, Dual Mic, HDMI, microSD, HP/Mic Out (Combo) USP Fingerprint Reader, Precision Glass Touchpad, US Military Standard Certification (MIL-STD-810g), DTS Headphone X Fingerprint Reader, LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES2.0), US Military Standard Certification (MIL-STD-810g), DTS Headphone X