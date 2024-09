LG UltraGear Expands Global Esports Presence with Gen.G

SEOUL, Jan. 11, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) is once again making its presence known in the fast-growing global esports industry with a partnership with Gen.G Esports (Gen.G), one of the biggest esports organizations in the world. Gen.G and LG will collaborate to further develop the esports scene internationally with the help of LG’s category-leading UltraGearTM gaming monitors.

Ranked sixth in Forbes’ list of The Most Valuable Esports Companies 2020, Gen.G owns and operates eight professional teams from the United States, South Korea and China – widely considered important esports markets in the world – with each team specializing in a massively popular multiplayer game such as League of Legends, Overwatch and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Gen.G also runs the Gen.G Global Academy that provides innovative esports education programs and fosters the development of future gaming and esports industry leaders through the Gen.G Foundation.

LG has already garnered a strong reputation among gamers for its impressive line of UltraGear gaming monitors. The partnership with Gen.G allows LG to demonstrate its support for the gaming community, especially among Millennials and Generation Z. LG’s market-leading UltraGear monitors offer the picture quality, speed and features needed to get the most out of the latest PC and console titles with the world’s first 4K resolution display and Nano IPS display technology with a Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time of 1ms.*

“With a young and dynamic brand such as LG UltraGear as our partner, we look forward to providing the ultimate gaming experience to not just professional players but to gaming fans across the globe,” said Chris Park, CEO of Gen.G Esports. “Based on our common objectives and values, I’m excited about the diverse possibilities this collaboration will deliver to our fans and customers.”

“This partnership gives LG the opportunity to actively supporting the gaming community while our stellar 2021 LG UltraGear lineup will allow Gen.G’s elite players to perform at their very best,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We’re proud to play a role in fueling the growth of the exciting world of esports and delivering the ultimate gaming experience through our exceptional gaming monitors.”