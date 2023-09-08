LG Unveils Limited Edition ‘League of Legends’ UltraGear Gaming Monitor

SEOUL, Sep. 8, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is releasing a limited-edition UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95QL) for League of Legends fans. In addition to a vibrant 27-inch OLED display boasting a fast 240Hz refresh rate, the monitor features distinctive League of Legends-themed designs and icons applied to its exterior and on-screen menus, developed with valuable feedback from League of Legends gamers. As one would expect of an UltraGear product, the 27GR95QL delivers smooth, immersive gaming experiences and comes packed with gamer-centric features.

The limited-edition League of Legends UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is the latest example of LG’s strong partnership with Riot Games, the developer and publisher of League of Legends. First released in 2009, the beloved multiplayer online battle arena game now has the largest gaming fandom in all of esports. Over 600 million fans have played League of Legends over the past decade and the game has amassed an average of 180 million players per month.

Designed with League of Legends enthusiasts in mind and ideal for competitive play, the 27GR95QL provides a generous 27-inch screen size, a high refresh rate and a response time of just 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray (GTG). The monitor’s QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution OLED display also supports HDR10 and covers 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, helping to bring gameplay to life with vivid, accurate colors, sharp detail and great contrast.

LG’s limited-edition UltraGear OLED gaming monitor adopts the Hextech-themed design of League of Legends, incorporating icons and imagery from the game into its menu screens and on its bold, stylish exterior. Well-known symbols and motifs from the game have been applied to the back of the monitor and to the front of its stand. On each screen, gamers can enjoy options and settings menus bearing the game’s logo – complete with fonts and borders that evoke the feeling of the League of Legends universe.

Beyond the new limited-edition UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, LG and Riot Games have partnered on a number of initiatives aimed at growing esports internationally. LG has been the Official Display Partner for the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) since 2022, lending its support to the professional league by equipping its top-tier teams with state-of-the-art UltraGear gaming monitors.

“We are excited to unveil our limited-edition, League of Legends-themed LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, which offers premium performance and a stunning design created especially for the millions of League of Legends fans worldwide,” said Sung Jun-ho, head of the IT overseas sales & marketing division of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG is dedicated to promoting esports culture around the world and will continuously provide premium UltraGear gaming products that meet gamers’ needs.”

The LG UltraGear limited-edition League of Legends model is available exclusively in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Saudi Arabia and South Korea and can only be purchased from LG.com in those countries. Customers who pre-order the 27GR95QL will receive three skin codes of popular League of Legends champions.* To learn more about the upcoming LG UltraGear news, visit the official LG UltraGear Twitter account (@ UltraGearGaming ).