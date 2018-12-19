LINEUP OF NEW “ULTRA” MONITORS FROM LG COMING TO CES

SEOUL, Dec. 19, 2018 — At CES next month, LG Electronics (LG), is set to unveil its latest “Ultra” monitors which include both UltraWide for outstanding productivity and UltraGear for enhanced gaming.

Building on its reputation as a leading innovator in the UltraWide (21:9 aspect ratio and higher) monitor category, the impressive expanse of the new 49-inch LG UltraWide Monitor (model 49WL95) is built to boost productivity for any task while LG’s latest UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model 38GL950G) combines superb picture quality with blazing speed to deliver the immersive experience gamers demand.

2019 LG UltraWide Monitor

LG’s newest UltraWide Monitor features a large, 32:9 aspect ratio curved screen that delivers exceptional picture quality. With its cinematic scale, LG 49WL95 is a high quality solution that replaces the cumbersome multi-screen setup. The additional space supplied by its 49-inch display and incredible aspect ratio makes the LG UltraWide ideal for multitasking. A pixel count of 5120 x 1440 (equivalent to two 27-inch Quad High Definition side-by-side) and 108 pixels per inch (PPI) ensures optimal image clarity, meaning documents are easier to read and videos and image files, easier to edit.

LG’s UltraWide Monitor is a true productivity-boosting tool. Suitable for any type of work, this monitor is a natural fit for those working in finance, IT, design and architecture where display accuracy and quality are required. Utilizing LG’s industry-leading IPS technology, the latest UltraWide Monitor offers stunningly accurate color reproduction covering 99 percent of the sRGB color space. With support for HDR10, this monitor is also capable of displaying HDR-enabled games and video.

To make the most of the incredibly expansive screen real estate, the LG UltraWide Monitor features a Picture-by-Picture mode to view content from multiple sources side-by-side and work with multiple applications simultaneously. Dual Controller Software allows connection to several devices all controllable via a single keyboard and mouse, working seamlessly with PBP to improve workflow and increase efficiency. With USB Type-C ports, users can transfer data and charge devices – even laptops – simultaneously. The monitor’s beautifully curved display heightens the viewer’s sense of immersion when watching movies and similar content while the clean, minimalist design and slim metal stand add an elegant touch to the entire package.

2019 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor

LG is debuting its new Nano IPS UltraGear Monitor for gamers at CES, with support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and a 144Hz refresh rate for fast and fluid gaming without tearing. Vivid images with jaw-dropping color are standard on the monitor’s 3840 x 1600 resolution and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The UltraGear Monitor was designed to embrace gamers with its 21:9 aspect ratio, curved screen and virtually borderless design. Sphere Lighting, designed for immersive gaming ambiance, offers up to six different color settings that eminate from the back of the monitor and can be tailored to the gamers’ mood while also helping to reduce eye fatigue.

“LG is consistently bringing advanced monitors to market, packed with features and functions specifically for different consumer segments,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT division of the Home Entertainment Company. “With a wide choice of models that prioritize productivity, picture quality and out-of-this-world gaming, more and more consumers are seeing LG as a innovation leader in monitors.”

Visitors to CES 2019 from January 8-11 are encouraged to visit booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center for a closer look at the latest advanced monitors from LG.

Specifications: