New LG gram Lineup Proves That Portability, Performance and Battery Life Can Coexist

SEOUL, Dec. 11, 2019 — LG Electronics’ newest gram laptop computer series – the LG gram 17 (model 17Z90N), LG gram 15 (model 15Z90N), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90N) and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T90N) – is designed to set a new standard for portable computing and will satisfy the needs of the most demanding users. The 2020 lineup of LG gram laptops stick to the company’s winning formula – lightweight, compact, long battery life – while adding even more performance.

At the heart of the new series is the 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor with Iris® Plus graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. With double the graphics processing power of last year’s models, content creators will love having the speed and power to edit 4K video on-the-go and users will marvel at how smooth games can be with Iris Plus built-in.

With a larger 80Wh battery in both the 17Z90N and 15Z90N, users can still enjoy hours and hours of use away from an outlet with no sacrifice in portability. The new LG grams also come with Wi-Fi 6 ensuring enhanced wireless connectivity, better efficiency and lower battery consumption. The new LG grams feature Mega Cooling System to keep the devices running cool and quiet under all usage scenarios.

A CES® 2020 Innovation Award winner, the flagship LG gram 17 is the ultimate solution for anyone looking for maximum productivity in a portable form factor. The expansive 17-inch Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display delivers highly detailed images with incredibly precise colors. The device’s 16:10 display provides more room to work when editing videos, photos and documents.

Redesigned for 2020, the new lineup delivers more features and a minimalist design for a seamless, premium look. The new LG gram 15 and LG gram 14 continue the brand’s legacy of providing long usage times for less charging and more convenience. LG’s svelte laptops are industry benchmarks in its ability to fit a 15-inch display in a 14-inch body and a 14-inch screen in a chassis designed for a 13.3-inch computer.

LG’s ultra-portable convertible laptop, the LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T90N), returns this year with greater functionality and the addition of ThunderboltTM 3. Giving users the power to be more productive no matter where they are, this versatile device retains its core DNA, delivering more than 20 hours of worktime in a package that tips the scale at only 1,145 grams.

“The LG gram series continues to lead the industry in delivering beyond expectations when it comes to portability without sacrifice,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. “Historically, customers had to choose one feature among performance, portability and battery life. LG gram is proof that this adage is no longer true.”

Visitors to LG’s CES 2020 booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) will be able to experience first-hand the power, performance, and portability LG’s newest gram offerings from Jan. 7-10, 2020. Follow other CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

Specifications: