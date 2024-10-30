We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Innovation Takes the Stage: LG NOVA Reveals 2024 Startup Pitch Winners
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 — Showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions, LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center of LG Electronics, announced the winners of the 2024 Startup Pitch Competition, co-sponsored by LG Chem. This year’s event, held during LG NOVA’s annual InnoFest in San Francisco, featured standout startups focused on Life Sciences, Open Innovation, HealthTech, AI, Smart Life and CleanTech, with three companies recognized for their potential to drive impactful change.
Ten startups competed for cash prizes and recognition in front of a panel of industry experts, LG executives and investors. The 2024 winners are:
- First Place: mDETECT Inc. – mDETECT has developed highly-sensitive cancer blood tests using DNA sequencing, offering a universal approach to monitoring therapy response and detecting cancer progression. The company received the top prize of USD 15,000.
- Second Place: Glidance – Glidance is revolutionizing independent mobility for people who are blind or have low vision with Glide, the first AI-powered intelligent guide, which enhances confidence, safety, and autonomy. Glidance was awarded USD 10,000.
- Innovation for Impact: Oncoustics – Oncoustics is transforming low-cost point-of-care ultrasound devices into powerful diagnostic tools for early detection and monitoring of liver diseases using AI. Oncoustics received USD 10,000 for its selection as Innovation for Impact company. This award category was sponsored by LG Chem.
In addition to cash prizes, participants will have the chance to explore further collaboration through LG NOVA’s Mission for the Future Program, which seeks to support innovative startups through potential collaborations, partnership programs, marketing opportunities and other resources.
“We’re excited to recognize startups that are truly pushing the boundary of what’s possible, developing technologies that have the potential to make an impact on people’s lives,” said Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, corporate executive vice president for innovation at LG Electronics and head of LG NOVA. “These companies are leading the way in critical fields like healthcare, cleantech, AI and life sciences and we look forward to exploring opportunities with them as they continue to advance their innovations. Together, we can shape a brighter tomorrow by driving meaningful change through collaboration.”
The fourth annual LG NOVA InnoFest brought together industry leaders, investors and startups to explore emerging technologies in a collaborative environment. This year’s theme, “Lighting the Halo for Innovation,” emphasized the importance of co-creation in driving meaningful progress. The festival featured over 70 speakers, covering topics ranging from building successful ventures and the future of AI to innovative digital care models, energy management and more.
