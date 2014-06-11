LG BEGINS ROLLOUT OF NEW G PAD SERIES WITH MORE COLORS, G3 FEATURES

SEOUL, June 12, 2014 — Following the unveiling of three new G Pad tablets in May, LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of the new tablets, starting with the G Pad 7.0 rolling out in Europe this week, followed by the G Pad 8.0 and G Pad 10.1 over the next several weeks.

The three new G Pad devices offer just the right balance of performance, personality and price to fill the gap between entry and premium tablets. All three tablets will offer a 1.2 GHz Quad-Core processor, 1GB RAM and a True IPS HD display (1280 x 800), housed in a stylish and ergonomic body in five different colors — Black, White, Red, Luminous Orange and Luminous Blue. With their rounded edges, the tablets are designed to be held comfortably with one hand.

LG’s smallest tablet, G Pad 7.0, gives users a truly portable entertainment hub that delivers both mobility and power. LG’s mid-sized tablet, G Pad 8.0, offers an immersive multimedia experience and smooth multitasking capabilities. And the G Pad 10.1 boasts an expansive display powered by an 8,000mAh battery that gives users an immersive experience for hours and hours of entertainment wherever, whenever.

“LG understands that people have different needs and we wanted to provide consumers with a range of options in size, looks, and attractive price points that included the best of LG’s core technologies,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With our latest tablets, LG is giving consumers options to find a device that best fits their lifestyle and needs.”

LG continues to make connectivity among LG devices more convenient with the introduction of QPair 2.0 which provides seamless convergence between Android-powered tablets and smartphones via a simple Bluetooth connection. Users can receive notifications of calls and messages on a smartphone and respond directly from the G Pad. To encourage the creation of apps that make optimal use of this integration, the QPair 2.0 Software Development Kit (SDK) is now available for download from LG Developer website (http://developer.lge.com). With the SDK, developers can create apps that let users stream online media and change settings on the G Pad remotely from any Android smartphone.

LG’s effort to simplify the user experience across its entire mobile device portfolio continues with the new G Pad lineup. The graphical user interface (GUI) of all three tablets was designed to be clean, clutter-free and easy to navigate. LG adopted a minimalistic GUI design with flat graphics and a circular motif inspired by the LG logo, consistent with the look and feel of the recently unveiled LG G3 smartphone.

The new LG tablets will also include the acclaimed KnockCodeTM security feature so customers can power on and unlock their G Pad in one step with a pattern of taps. The G Pad will recognize up to four sets of knock patterns so family members can share the same tablet while still being able to keep their data and photos private.

Smart Keyboard and Dual Window will be also included in the tablet trio. As a key adaptive technology featured on LG’s latest G3 flagship smartphone, Smart Keyboard reduces input errors by up to 75 percent by tracking and analyzing typing habits and intuitively “knowing” what word the user intended to type. Dual Window can split the screen and run two applications at the same time, making multitasking easier than ever.

Price and additional availability details will be announced locally.

GPad 7.0 Key Specifications:

• Display: 7.0-inch IPS (1280 x 800, WXGA)

• Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core

• Memory: 8GB eMMC / 1GB RAM / microSD slot

• Camera: Rear 3MP / Front 1.3MP

• Battery: 4000mAh

• Size: 189.3 x 113.8 x 10.1mm

• Weight: 293g

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi

• Color: Black, White, Luminous Orange, Luminous Blue

• Other: QPair 2.0, Smart Keyboard, Knock CodeTM

GPad 8.0 Key Specifications:

• Display: 8.0-inch IPS (1280 x 800, WXGA)

• Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core

• Memory: 16GB eMMC / 1GB RAM / microSD slot

• Camera: Rear 5MP / Front 1.3MP

• Battery: 4200mAh

• Size: 210.8 x 124.2 x 9.9mm

• Weight: 342g

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi

• Color: Black, White, Luminous Orange, Luminous Blue

• Other: QPair 2.0, Smart Keyboard, Knock CodeTM

GPad 10.1 Key Specifications:

• Display: 10.1-inch IPS(1280 x 800, WXGA)

• Chipset: 1.2GHz Quad-Core

• Memory: 16GB eMMC / 1GB RAM / microSD slot

• Camera: Rear 5MP / Front 1.3MP

• Battery: 8000mAh

• Size: 260.9 x 165.9 x 8.9mm

• Weight: 523g

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi

• Color: Black, Red

• Other: QPair 2.0, Smart Keyboard, Knock CodeTM

# # #