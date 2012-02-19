OPTIMUS LTE TAG FROM LG OFFERS NFC, BUT WITH A TWIST

SEOUL, Feb. 20, 2012 — LG today announced its newest addition to its LTE smartphone lineup for the Korean market, the Optimus LTE Tag. Coming on the heels of impressive sales of its Optimus LTE, the world’s first HD LTE smartphone, the Optimus LTE Tag advances LG’s vision of offering the most diverse collection of LTE devices for all types of customers.

“Our goal is to offer the widest variety of LTE smartphones in the industry in 2012,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile Communications Company. “The Optimus LTE Tag isn’t just a cosmetically-enhanced version of Optimus LTE, it offers a truly innovative feature which we think really makes a smartphone smarter.”

The Optimus LTE Tag gets its name from a unique new feature, LG Tag+, which uses NFC (Near Field Communication) to communicate with special stickers or “tags” that can be programmed to automatically change the phone’s settings. Swiping a tag upon entering the office could put the Optimus LTE Tag in silent mode and activate Wi-Fi. A tag on the car dashboard could be programmed to turn on Bluetooth, GPS and raise the volume. The options are limitless.

With Slim and sleek design, the Optimus LTE Tag is available in white. Running a 1.2GHz Dual-Core processor, Android 2.3 Gingerbread (with the option to upgrade to Ice Cream Sandwich later) and 4.3-inch IPS display, the Optimus LTE Tag is the ideal multimedia environment.

More details can be found at the LG Stand (Hall 8) at MWC 2012 from February 27 to March 1.

Key Specifications:

• Chipset: 1.2GHz Dure-Core processor

• Display: 4.3-inch (800 x 480) IPS

• Memory: 16GB eMMC

• Camera: 5.0MP with AF-LED Flash (Rear) & 1.3MP (Front)

• OS: Android 2.3 Gingerbread

• Battery: 1,700mAh

• Others: LG Tag+, MHL(Mobile High Definition Link), DLNA(Digital Living Network Alliance)

# # #