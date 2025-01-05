Showcasing Tomorrow’s Innovators: LG NOVA Returns to CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2025 — LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for LG Electronics(LG), returns to CES this year to showcase its commitment to a brighter future through building collaborations with entrepreneurs and startups working in healthtech, AI and cleantech. LG NOVA’s exhibit will feature startup companies building transformative solutions that address today’s real-world challenges impacting people and the planet.

At CES 2025, in LG NOVA’s Eureka Park exhibit, visiting attendees will have the opportunity to explore emerging technologies in healthtech, cleantech and AI; connect with LG executives and leading startups in their respective market areas, attend in-booth sessions and tech talks, learn about LG NOVA’s vision for the innovation ecosystem and discuss the latest trends and views on the markets with the team.

LG NOVA’s showcase will include Primefocus Health, the first new venture unveiled by LG, launched in collaboration with LG NOVA. At CES, Primefocus Health will demonstrate its new healthcare solution built for providers to support patients’ recovery at home with a remote-monitoring and healthcare delivery platform. The company is working on personalized, home-based healthcare solutions tackling rural access, obesity, healthy aging and substance abuse.

Additionally, with its continual efforts on creating innovative solutions for better health, LG NOVA is exhibiting a new mental health solution concept, Relief AI. This new concept is a platform for monitoring and tracking patients’ mental wellbeing through advanced AI assessment technologies, engaging with the patient directly.

The LG NOVA startup showcase is located at Eureka Park (Venetian Expo, Hall G. Booth #60511) Featured startups in the LG NOVA program include:

Healthtech:

Continuum: A patient-controlled hub for all home health data for streamlining personal health decisions.

MetaOptima: A leader in dermatology AI and skin cancer diagnostics, driven by its innovative DermEngine platform.

Cleantech:

Climative: AI-assisted digital energy assessments for homes and neighborhoods to accelerate the decarbonization and optimizing energy efficiencies through home improvements.

Baleena: Next-gen filtration technology to eliminate microplastics from textile wash—redefining laundering for a cleaner future.

Artificial Intelligence:

Roll AI: An AI-powered platform for marketing teams to create production-grade videos for testimonials, webinars and events, featuring effects like multicam and AI-simulated camera moves – all with just an iPhone.

VersaWare: Creates Versa, a hands-free multi-modal AI system for cooking and nutrition. Versa is available as white-labeled SDK for appliance manufacturers and through the VersaWare mobile app and VersaBoard.

Open Innovation:

CareCam: Helps providers track patients’ recovery from neurological injuries and screen for frailty in minutes using digital biomarkers powered by patented movement analysis technology.

Canary Speech: An AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company that uses real-time patented vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders.

These startups exemplify LG NOVA’s pursuit to collaborate with innovative companies, pushing the boundaries of technology to create transformative solutions and a positive impact on the future.

For more information on LG NOVA’s at CES visit lgnova.com/ces-2025.

