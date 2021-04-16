SEOUL, Apr. 16, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) has added two new outstanding offerings to its ProBeam lineup of business projectors. The new models – BU60PST and BF60PST – offer a number of enhancements and features that bring greater performance to the office or school. With great image quality and a plethora of useful features, these latest LG ProBeam models can help users better deliver important information and key messages in almost any setting, from the boardroom to the classroom.

LG’s premium projectors are ideal for use in diverse setting, including corporate, retail, hospitality or education. Introduced last year, LG’s ProBeam brand of projectors are designed to deliver premium-level projection solutions for professional environments. Both new projectors provide improved brightness and high resolution for crisp, clear images to everyone in the room. Model BU60PST delivers a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) image at a maximum of 300 inches (measured diagonally), approximately four times the clarity of WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200), the resolution offered by many business projectors currently on the market.

Peak brightness of 6,000 ANSI lumens and contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1 translates to images that can be seen just as easily in daylight conditions as in a darkened environment.* The laser light source in both ProBeam models is rated for 20,000 hours, approximately four times longer than projectors with conventional lamps. With support for HDR10, both BU60PST and BF60PST can reproduce stunning HDR content as it was meant to be seen, with exceptionally deep blacks and rich, dynamic, colors.

Like their predecessors (models BU50NST and BF50NST), LG’s latest ProBeam solutions are equipped with features that are perfect for business meetings and conferences. Users can connect either of the new projectors directly to a company or conference facility network via wired or wireless connection, eliminating the need for a laptop. Microsoft PowerPoint and Excel files can be opened directly from a USB device thanks to the built-in Office viewer. Screen sharing and screen mirroring make it especially easy to project content from devices running the Windows or Android operating system, giving users more options for displaying their presentations.

“As offices and schools reopen, we expect there will be a growing demand for upgraded presentation tools after the Zoom era,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Designed specifically for business and education environments, LG ProBeam projectors are adaptable solutions that can facilitate better communication and enhance productivity.”

LG’s new 2021 ProBeam models will be available starting in the second quarter in North America, followed by key markets in Europe and Asia.

Key Specifications:

BU60PST BF60PST Projection System DLP DLP Native Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) HDR HDR10 HDR10 Light Source Type Laser (LD + P/W) Laser (LD + P/W) Light Source Life Time (High Brightness) 20,000 hours 20,000 hours Brightness 6,000 ANSI Lumens 6,000 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio (Full On / Full Off) 3,000,000:1 3,000,000:1 Noise (Typical) High / Mid / Low 33 / 30 / 29 dB(A) 33 / 30 / 29 dB(A) Projection Lens Lens Shift Horizontal ± 20%, Vertical ± 50% Horizontal ± 20%, Vertical ± 50% Zoom x 1.6 x 1.6 Screen Size 40-300 inches 40- 300 inches Throw Ratio 1.30 – 2.08 1.30 – 2.08 Sound Speaker Output 5W + 5W Stereo 5W + 5W Stereo Bluetooth Yes Yes Gross Size (W x D x H) 580 x 441 x 273 mm 580 x 441 x 273 mm Net Weight 9.7 kg 9.2 kg HDMI 2 2 USB Type-A 2 (USB 2.0) 2 (USB 2.0) Platform webOS 4.5 webOS 4.5 DICOM O O HDBaseT O O RS-232 O O

* Brightness, or lumens, is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.