We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
INTRODUCING LG’S EXTRAORDINARILY POWERFUL HANDSTICK AND CANISTER CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANERS
Smart Inverter Motor™ and Axial Turbo Cyclone™ Ergonomically
Designed to Provide Strong Dust Suction and Greater Usability
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2017 – At CES® 2017 in Las Vegas next week, LG Electronics (LG) will be unveiling a new generation of CordZero™ premium vacuum cleaners highlighted by the improved CordZero Handstick and CordZero Canister that enable customers to experience a new level of cleaning with LG’s AERO SCIENCE vacuum technology.
LG CordZero Handstick: Powerful Suction and Ergonomic Usability
The new CordZero Handstick delivers high suction power thanks to its Smart Inverter Motor™ that spins 16 times faster than an airplane engine *, enabling the 3D turbo fan to generate powerful airflow. The Smart Inverter Motor, which is backed by a 10-year warranty, guarantees superior performance and durability in a compact size, delivering power directly to the cleaner head via the Power Drive Nozzle™. What’s more, the Axial Turbo Cyclone™ generated by the Smart Inverter Motor forms powerful whirlwinds that captures fine dust more effectively. The vacuum’s advanced five-step filtration system employs a HEPA 13 Filter to eliminate much of the dust that would otherwise go airborne when vacuuming. In addition, two removable Dual PowerPack™ lithium-ion batteries provide extra power to get the job done without having to stop to recharge.
Ergonomically redesigned for 2017, LG CordZero Handstick features a telescoping handle allowing for seamless height adjustment and the ability to reach high ceiling corners. Anti-tangle technology prevents hairs and pet fur from getting caught on the brush. All these features combine with the wall-mounted, self-standing charger to make housework easier.
LG CordZero Canister: Powerful and Effortless Housework
The new CordZero Canister comes with a variety of advanced features designed to offer users a streamlined cleaning experience. The Smart Inverter Motor boosts airflow with the Axial Turbo Cyclone and delivers strong suction with its PowerPack™ 72V lithium-ion battery. Powered by LG’s advanced RoboSense™ 2.0 technology, the vacuum automatically follows the user so no tugging or pulling is ever required. The CordZero Canister’s collision detection system intelligently identifies obstacles and avoids them with its front-mounted sensor. The unit also features Power Drive Nozzle and the US Ergonomics certified Opti-balanced Handle™ designed to increase control and ease of use by reducing pressure in the user’s wrist and elbow. Moreover, the CordZero Canister’s seven-step filtration system utilizes a HEPA 14 Filter to capture ultra-fine dust and allergens that other vacuum cleaners might miss.
“Integrating LG’s advanced vacuum technologies, our new CordZero™ products will completely transform the cleaning experience,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “The new CordZero series showcases our commitment to developing capable home appliances, providing consumers with the convenience they need to live lives.”
———————————————————————–
* Comparison between a Rolls-Royce RB211 engine on the Boeing 747 rotating at 7,000 RPM and the Smart Inverter Motor spinning at 115,000 RPM.
# # #