LG LAUNCHES EU’S FIRST A++ ENERGY RATED SIDE-BY-SIDE FRIDGE WITH BUMPER CAPACITY, SMART FUNCTIONS

Seoul, May 27, 2011 — LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its brand new 614-liter side-by-side refrigerator, which boasts the first A++ energy-efficiency rating1 in the European Union (EU) for any fridge equipped with both a dispenser and a Home-Bar. With an enlarged usable inner space, the new fridge packs a raft of smart functions and innovative features — including Hygiene Filter, which keeps food fresher for longer, and the Slim Door Mounted Ice Maker, incorporating a compact design to further maximize the usable area inside the fridge.

LG’s new side-by-side refrigerator comes with a range of smart and innovative LG technologies with much improved energy efficiency. After introducing its A++ rated side-by-side refrigerator with a dispenser last year, LG has this year added a Home-Bar feature while maintaining the A++ rating for energy consumption.

Underpinning the side-by-side fridge’s exceptional energy efficiency is LG’s Linear Compressor Technology. The compressor controls cooling power and reduces internal friction to greatly reduce power consumption, while also making the fridge quieter and more durable. As a result, not only does the fridge offer an A++ energy-efficiency rating, it also comes with a 10-year warranty on the Linear Compressor motor.2

The new refrigerator also offers enhanced freshness thanks to its Hygiene Filter. As the world’s first air purifying system in a refrigerator, LG’s Hygiene Filter eliminates 99.9 percent of dust, bacteria, and odors through four steps of anti-bacterial care and deodorization. The Hygiene Filter works in conjunction with a fan certified by Intertek, one of Europe’s leading product certification and testing agencies.

By developing the Slim Door Mounted Ice Maker, the first of its kind in the industry, LG has confirmed its position as a leading innovator in the refrigerator market. This ultra-compact device conceals the ice-making system inside the refrigerator’s door, freeing up extra door bins and shelf space to maximize both space and energy efficiency.

An exterior touch LED/LCD display makes messages clear and easy to read, while strips of bright LED lighting inside the refrigerator make it easier to see items stored deep inside.

LG’s new side-by-side refrigerator will be available across Europe, beginning with Germany next month.

1 According to EU Energy Label

2 Offer only applies to linear compressors purchased after October 29, 2009, in Korea, or after December 1, 2009, in other countries (noise levels will not normally be considered a valid reason for exchange or refund).

