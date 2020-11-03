SEOUL, Nov. 3, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is joining hands with NET-A-PORTER, a leading online luxury fashion retailer, to offer a limited-edition line of gorgeous, environmentally responsible clothing made from high-quality, natural materials developed to last for years. Presented by LG and available exclusively at NET-A-PORTER, the capsule collections will be part of the NET SUSTAIN platform designed to help consumers live more sustainably and reduce the global problem of fashion waste, which the World Economic Forum estimates costing countries USD 400 billion a year. 1



The initiative is part of LG’s #CareForWhatYouWear campaign, the home appliance and consumer electronics company’s ongoing commitment to reducing its global carbon footprint in order to ensure a better tomorrow. LG’s multinational campaign invites consumers to help combat clothing waste by reducing fabric damage through proper washing2 and highlights the environmental benefits of buying durable, eco-friendly clothes, repurposing garments and passing on unwanted item to those who will wear and appreciate them. To this end, LG and NET-A-PORTER teamed up with three brands committed to fashion sustainability: Mara Hoffman, Le Kasha and Bondi Born, to create fashion using 100 percent long-lasting machine washable materials for easy management without dry cleaning.



Last year, LG announced its aggressive Zero Carbon initiative, committing to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its global operations by 2030. And as the world’s largest name when it comes to clothing care solutions, LG knows a thing or two about laundry efficiency and fabric care. With LG’s advanced clothing care trio – washing machine with AI DD™, DUAL Inverter Heat Pump dryer and Styler – customers can extend the lifespan of their favorite clothes while minimizing the impact on the planet through more efficient use of electricity. 3



“As a world leader in wardrobe care solutions we feel we have a responsibility when it comes to environmental sustainability and partnering with NET-A-PORTER raises our credibility exponentially,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Through innovative products and initiatives LG is demonstrating its deep commitment to making the world a better place and ensuring that life’s good now and long into the future.”