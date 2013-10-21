LG ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ‘SMART DISCOVERIES’ CAMPAIGN

SEOUL, OCT. 22, 2013 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) named the winners of its Smart Discoveries idea campaign which gave consumers the opportunity to share their own or creative ideas on how to use home appliances.

The idea-sharing competition, which wrapped up last month, drew a total of 1.5 million visitors from almost 200 countries to the website, www.LGsmartchoice.com. In all, more than 800 personal ideas were submitted, from which one winner from each of six categories [1] were selected by a combination of votes from online users as well as an in-house judging panel.

“We’re very pleased that consumers got the chance to share their ideas and creativity through this event while also having the opportunity to get closer to LG’s products,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance Company. “This unconventional campaign was very meaningful to us as it was executed by consumers, evaluated by consumers and shared by consumers.”

All winning entries and interview video can be viewed on the gallery page in campaign website starting today until the end of this year. Winners will receive LG’s home appliances such as Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, 6 Motion Direct Drive washing machine, Lightwave oven, HOM-BOT SQUARE robotic vacuum cleaner, KOMPRESSOR™ vacuum cleaner and TrueSteam™ Dishwasher.

Some of the winning ideas were specifically selected for their ingenuity and convenience, such as:

– Washer Ice Bucket which involved filling a washing machine with ice to serve as a beverage cooler at a party and then using hot water to melt the unused ice;

– Mosquito Evacuation in which a vacuum cleaner is employed to eliminate mosquitos from hard to reach ceilings;

– Special Gift for a Girlfriend where an oven is used to melt a candle in a seashell to create a beautiful, personalized gift.

[1] Categories include Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, 6 Motion Direct Drive washing machine, Charcoal Lighting Heater oven, HOM-BOT SQUARE, KOMPRESSOR vacuum cleaner and TrueSteam™ dishwasher.

