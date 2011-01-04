Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG BRINGS INFRARED TECHNOLOGY TO ITS OVENS

Home Appliance Solution 05/01/2011

LG Delivers the Benefits of Infra Grilling Cooking on its Double Oven Ranges

 

 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –– At the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its double-oven ranges, with innovative InfraGrill™ technology that enables consumers get their oven to broil temperature more quickly and cuts 30 percent from cooking times.

 

 

The first oven to use an infrared heating element, LG’s double oven range allows food to be juicier than dishes prepared with traditional thermal cooking. This technology is also efficient, cutting energy use by up to 23 percent.

 

 

Among the ovens on display, LG’s electric double oven comes with a six-inch-high upper oven. This allows users to bake and broil tall items such as a rack of lamb without having to preheat the larger lower oven. Even with two separate ovens, the new LG range fits within the standard footprint, so no kitchen modifications are needed.

 

 

With a large capacity of 6.7 cubic feet, LG’s electric double oven allows consumers to simultaneously cook different dishes at different temperatures. It also provides enough room to cook large servings of foods, making it well equipped to handle holiday dinners or special events.

 

 

LG’s freestanding electric range also features the award-winning design that has become the hallmark of LG appliances -– and captured the coveted 2010 Red Dot Design award. The attractive and intuitive SmoothTouch™ Controls are easy to use and effortless to wipe clean. Its stainless steel touch points, sleek controls and brilliant blue interior make the range a natural fit for any kitchen.

 

Product Specifications:

 

Electric Double Oven Range with InfraGrill™ (LDE3017ST)
– InfraGrill™ Broil Heater
– 6-Inch Tall Upper Oven Height
– 6.7  cu. ft. Large Capacity
– 2010 Red Dot Design Award

 

 

For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.

