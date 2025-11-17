LG Debuts SKS Chicago Showroom, Offering an Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experience

SEOUL, Nov. 17, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has opened the SKS Chicago Showroom, a dedicated space for its’s SKS brand of ultra-premium built-in home appliances, in Chicago, Illinois – a city known for its architecture and design heritage. The new showroom brings SKS’s refined vision to life and strengthens the brand’s presence in the North American luxury built-in appliance market.

The SKS Chicago Showroom is an innovation hub where visitors can experience SKS’s “True to Food” philosophy and advanced technologies in an immersive, lifestyle-oriented setting. Located inside THE MART (formerly the Merchandise Mart) – one of North America’s premier destinations for kitchen and interior design professionals – the showroom helps designers, builders and consumers imagine how the latest SKS solutions can enrich modern living with style and simplicity.

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architect Piero Lissoni, the new venue – themed the “SKS Theater” – is a curated space where visitors can absorb the unique culture of LG’s luxury appliance brand. Lissoni’s minimalist approach and attention to detail give the showroom a calm, refined atmosphere that highlights how SKS products integrate naturally into premium living spaces. Inspired by the brand’s unmistakable aesthetic, the showroom also presents immersive media art installations combining light, sound and visuals to express the heart of SKS’s True to Food philosophy.

Covering 8,672 square feet, the showroom includes five fully-tailored kitchens – Serenity, Midnight, Residence, Immersive and Interactive – each presented on a grand scale with soaring ceilings and 20-foot kitchen islands. More than 50 SKS appliances are displayed throughout, including pro-ranges and rangetops with the industry’s first built-in sous vide, advanced induction cooktops for rapid and precise heating, and innovative refrigerators and wine storage solutions.

Bringing an unparalleled visual brilliance and immersive experience to SKS at The MART are 81 square meters of LG MAGNIT direct-view LED displays, which create a luxury cinematic and digital art showcase – including “The Culinary Journey,” a compelling multimedia piece by artist KAMW.

The SKS lineup showcases a comprehensive range of built-in luxury appliances, from refrigeration to cooking and laundry solutions. Highlights include 48- and 36-inch built-in French door refrigerators, 30-, 24- and 18-inch refrigerator and freezer columns, and 24- and 18-inch wine columns. The cooking collection features 48-inch sous-vide pro ranges and transitional wall ovens equipped with Gourmet AI. The showroom also offers an exclusive preview of the new 29-inch SKS washer and dryer pair.

Since its 2016 launch, SKS has embodied LG’s vision for the luxury market. The brand’s 2025 rebrand from Signature Kitchen Suite to SKS has strengthened its identity and recognition, while continued participation in events such as KBIS has reinforced its leadership in design and innovation. The opening of the Chicago showroom marks another key milestone in this journey.

The third SKS showroom in the U.S. following the opening of the Napa Experience & Design Center showroom in Napa, California (opened in 2019) and Skyline Showroom in New Jersey (opened in 2023) – the Chicago venue extends SKS’s presence across North America. It offers unique experiences not only for design professionals but also for discerning customers seeking a modern, luxury lifestyle.

“The SKS Chicago Showroom is a pioneering space where customers can experience our vision for ultra-premium living and understand the philosophy that drives our brand,” said Chris Jung, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America. “This is not simply a venue for displaying our built-in luxury portfolio – it’s an immersive destination that merges design and technology with art, architecture and the experiential to create something truly unique for our U.S. customers.”

