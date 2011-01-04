LG ELECTRONICS DEBUTS NEW FOUR-DOOR FRENCH-DOOR REFRIGERATOR WITH UNPARALLELED ORGANIZATION AND MOST REFRIGERATOR SPACE AVAILABLE

Additional convenience features of this four-door model include two bottom-freezer drawers. With these two separate freezer drawers, consumers have easy, organized access to the things they need often—and an ample lower compartment for larger items or longer-term storage.

The refrigerator’s upgraded Four Compartment Crisper System is designed to help keep fresh foods organized and ensure every fruit, vegetable and soda has its place. With three top drawers -– two of which are humidity-controlled -– and a fourth Glide N’ Serve drawer below, there is greater organization and easier access for the whole family. Consumers will enjoy the extra tall ice and water dispensing center, with the water dispenser measuring 12.6 inches. A slide-out pitcher rest makes filling uniquely shaped and assorted sized pitchers and glasses easy, including coffee pots and sports bottles.

LG’s Four-Door French-Door Refrigerator Evolution…Converta Drawer

With this latest model, LG has transformed the concept of the four-door refrigerator with a unique Converta Freezer Drawer, which allows the top freezer drawer to be used as extra refrigerator space if needed. This delivers new flexibility options previously unavailable to consumers, and is especially helpful for entertaining at home when extra space is often desired. Additionally, this drawer can operate at numerous temperatures, including at a “soft freeze” setting to safely thaw meat and poultry. With the Converta drawer set to refrigerator mode, this model can accommodate up to 53 gallons of milk, nearly 13 percent more than the already-spacious refrigerator section alone. This is a fresh-food storage space freestanding French-door refrigerator on the market.