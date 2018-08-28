Lg Focuses On Gaming At Ifa With New Ultragear™ Monitors

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 — LG Electronics is demonstrating its commitment to gaming technology with the announcement of its new UltraGear™ monitors at IFA 2018 in Berlin this week. The monitors take immersion to a new level thanks to their powerful performance, superb picture quality and speedy refresh rate. These factors combine with the UltraWide™ 21:9 screen and stylish design to create an immersive playing field that enhances the gaming experience.

LG has long been recognized for its monitors, including the best-in-class picture of the LG UltraFine™ and the productivity-enhancing properties of the LG UltraWide™ 21: 9 monitor. UltraGear is the name of LG’s new gaming monitors that deliver the ultimate in high-performance entertainment. With their optimal picture quality and lightning-fast processing speed, these monitors are ideal for all genres of games. The LG UltraGear lineup gives gamers the edge to play at their highest level and in gaming that could mean the difference between winning and respawning.

The flagship UltraGear model 34GK950G boasts the most powerful features in the lineup with unprecedented picture quality thanks to the Nano IPS display technology that covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. The same display also accurately recreates colors across over 135 percent of the sRGB color space. With NVIDIA G-SyncTM graphic processing technology built-in, the UltraGear 34GK950G provides smooth motion without tearing or stuttering. What’s more, its high refresh rate of 120Hz (overclocked) means that objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and seamless visual fluidity.

With its immersive 34-inch display and crystal clear UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440) image rendering, the 2018 Red Dot Design Award and 2018 iF Design Award winning monitor’s 21:9 wide aspect ratio adds a cinematic touch to gaming, giving users a new perspective on their favorite games. The wide ratio of the UltraGear 34GK950G makes it easier to see details off to the side that might normally be missed while its ultra-thin bezels makes it easier to connect multiple monitors for an even more immersive experience. And gamers can create their own unique ambiance with Sphere Lighting that boasts six color settings to complement any game or movie.

“LG’s monitors have been setting standards in the industry for many years and LG UltraGear will be no exception,” said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT Business Division. “Announcing our UltraGear monitors at Europe’s largest industry event is demonstration of our confidence and excitement about this new brand.”