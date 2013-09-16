Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG HOME CHEF CHAMPIONSHIP 2013 OPENS FOR ENTRIES

Home Appliance Solution 17/09/2013

LG Gives Aspiring Chefs a Chance to Help the Hungry and

 

Win a Trip to Cape Town for the Global Cook-off Finals

LG HOME CHEF CHAMPIONSHIP 2013 OPENS FOR ENTRIES

SEOUL, Sep. 17, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG’s) will kick off its 2013 LG Home Chef Championship (LG-HCC) this week to find the world’s best amateur chefs. Interested parties from participating countries[1] are encouraged to submit their creative recipes to www.lgcooking.com for a chance to win an LG Lightwave Convection Oven and the opportunity to compete in the LG-HCC final cook-off in Cape Town, South Africa on December 4.

 

 

Held every year since 2008, LG’s Home Chef Championship has brought together contestants from diverse cities such as Istanbul, Santiago, Bangkok, Dubai and Seoul to turn their dreams into reality. Unlike most culinary competitions which are geared towards professional chefs, the annual LG-HCC is open to only amateur food enthusiasts. As a new component to this year’s competition, LG will donate USD 5 to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for every recipe submitted and USD 1 for every recipe shared via Facebook.

 

 

“For the past five years, the LG Home Chef Championship has given amateur chefs a chance to shine on a global stage and experience the outstanding features and performance of LG’s cooking appliances,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “We hope this year’s social media component to benefit WFP will get even more aspiring chefs to participate and in turn, contribute financially to a cause that we believe in very strongly here at LG.”

 

 

Winners of the best recipes from each participating country will receive LG Lightwave Convection Ovens and tickets to Cape Town to take part in the cook-off finals. The winner of the Cape Town finals will receive USD 10,000 worth of gift vouchers and the title of  “Grand Master Home Chef” while runners-up will receive USD 5,000 in gift vouchers and “Master Home Chef” certificates.

 

 

Winners will be evaluated on the following five categories:

 

  • – Menu Presentation — aesthetics and taste;
  • – Menu Recipe — how well a dish reflects local culinary traditions and use of widely available ingredients;
  • – Healthy Cooking — creativity, nutritional balance and minimal food waste;
  • – Work Plan — accuracy and detail of cooking instructions;
  • – Compatibility with Lightwave Convection Oven — ease with which the recipe can be adapted to LG’s Lightwave Convection Oven.

 

 

WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. Last year, WFP reached more than 97 million people in 80 countries with food assistance. LG Electronics has been a partner in WFP’s global work to eradicate hunger since 2009.

 

[1] For a list of participating countries, go to www.lgcooking.com.

 

 

# # #

 

 

                                                                            

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG SIGNATURE Evolves With AI, Redefining Premium Home Appliances at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG SIGNATURE Evolves With AI, Redefining Premium Home Appliances at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Debuts SKS Chicago Showroom, Offering an Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experience
Home Appliance Solution

LG Debuts SKS Chicago Showroom, Offering an Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experience

Learn More
LG’s Ultra-Premium Built-in Brand SKS Impresses at Design Week Mexico 2025
Home Appliance Solution

LG’s Ultra-Premium Built-in Brand SKS Impresses at Design Week Mexico 2025

Learn More