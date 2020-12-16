LG Honored With 2021 CES Innovation Awards

SEOUL, Dec. 16, 2020 ― The Consumer Technology Association (CTA®) is recognizing LG Electronics (LG) for groundbreaking innovations in technology and design with a number of 2021 CES® Innovation Awards. Led by two Best of Innovation Awards for its LG OLED TV technology and LG InstaView® Door-in-Door® Refrigerator technology, LG will be receive dozens of CES Innovation Awards, the most awards ever for LG.

CES 2021 marks the eighth consecutive year that LG OLED TVs, soundbars, home appliances, premium smartphones and more have all received CES Innovation Awards, the official industry recognition for the most innovative products introduced at CES, the global stage for innovation.

CES Best of Innovation: For CES 2021, LG’s OLED TV technology is again being recognized with the CES Best of Innovation Award, this time in the gaming category. LG, the undisputed world leader in OLED TVs, has created an unrivaled home entertainment experience, delivering the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and an infinite contrast. For the first time, LG Home Appliances received the CES Best of Innovation Award distinction for the LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator technology pioneered by LG to let users see inside while keeping food fresh, striking the perfect balance between form and function. The refrigerator is also equipped with the company’s innovative voice recognition technology so opening the door with arms full of groceries is just a voice command away.

LG Home Entertainment: Particularly noteworthy for 2021 are LG’s latest entertainment products including LG OLED, LG NanoCell, NEXTGEN TVs and TONE Free earbuds. More details on specific LG Home Entertainment products honored will be announced at CES 2021 in January.

LG Home Appliances: CES 2021 Innovation Awards will go to new LG home appliances anchored by several LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators, the WashTower™ single-unit laundry solution that takes up half the floor space while tackling ultra-large loads, the LG CordZeroThinQ Vacuum, and other laundry and air care solutions including PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier to be announced at CES.

LG Mobile Phones: Leading LG’s multiple CES Innovation Awards for mobile devices is the groundbreaking LG WING, the world’s first 5G swivel smartphone. Featuring a 6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision edge-to-edge screen that swivels clockwise to rotate 90 degrees and reveal a second 3.9-inch OLED display, the first smartphone in LG’s Explorer Project delivers a compelling, new multi-screen experience on the latest 5G networks. Also earning the CES 2021 Innovation Award is the LG VELVET, packed with a 6.8-inch OLED Cinematic FullVision display, versatile cameras and powerful 5G speeds at an exceptional value.

LG Business Solutions: LG IT business solutions innovations are being recognized at CES 2021 for products that are ideal for both work and play. LG’s popular UltraGear gaming and UltraWide monitors are CES 2021 honorees, as are the LG gram 17 laptop and CineBeam Laser 4K projector.

CES Innovation Awards: The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual CTA-produced competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. The program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

The full list of LG’s CES 2021 Innovation Awards will be announced in conjunction with LG’s CES press conference at 08:00 EST on Jan. 11, 2021 and viewable at the CES website. For 2021, industry leaders and rising stars will come together virtually Jan. 11-14 to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. The first all-digital CES 2021 will be a platform to launch products, engage with global brands and define the future of the industry, enabling the tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future.