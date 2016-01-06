LG INTRODUCES BIGGER STYLER FOR B2B MARKET AT CES 2016

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a larger commercial version of its Styler, the unique steam clothing care system that can refresh, deodorize and sanitize wardrobe in the comfort of one’s home or office. The newest LG Styler can now hold up to five garments in the main section, while the Pants Crease Care feature can steam and press a pair of pants, bringing the Styler’s total capacity to six garments. LG has also equipped the Styler with Wi-Fi technology, allowing consumers to operate it from anywhere.

The LG-exclusive Styler can refresh an entire wardrobe without getting clothes wet or using harmful detergents. This extra delicate touch provides an ideal solution for garments that require special care such as coats and sweaters and items made of wool, fur and leather. With just a touch of a button on the Styler’s intuitive touch control, LG’s proprietary TrueSteam™ technology begins to eliminate more than 99.9 percent of the germs and bacteria that are on clothes, hats and scarves. Renowned product testing institutes, such as the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) and Intertek have attested to the effectiveness of the Styler’s steam sanitization abilities.1

The 2016 Styler features even more room for your delicate articles of clothing including blouses, coats and baby clothes. Up to five garments can be placed on the Moving Hanger feature, which shakes the clothes through the steam at 220 RPM to reduce odors and wrinkles. In addition, the Pants Crease Care feature, which is conveniently located on the inside of the stylishly designed Glass Door, has been enlarged to accommodate even big and tall sized pants up to waist size 48. This useful feature irons out wrinkles in pants while leaving a crease down the center of each leg.

Other convenience-enhancing features include Wi-Fi compatibility, which allows customized cycles to be downloaded to a smartphone from the internet. Furthermore, the Styler can send push notifications to customers’ smartphones, and display information on how much energy is being used.

Throughout 2015, LG has committed the Styler to extensive field testing at major hotels and commercial centers to ensure that it is geared for the B2B market. LG is currently exploring many options for outfitting the latest Styler in hotels and other businesses during 2016.

“In response to the numerous positive feedback we’ve received from owners of the Styler, we decided to expand the lineup to include a larger version targeting the commercial sector, where there is no shortage of clothes that need refreshing,” said Jo Seong-jin, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our newest Styler is an example of how LG continues to pioneer this new category of appliance and why we continue to lead the global appliance market.”

The new Styler will be available in the United States and Korea in the second half of 2016 with other markets to follow. Visitors to CES can see the B2B LG Styler for themselves at LG’s booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center (#8204 Central Hall). Go to www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2016 for information on all LG products at CES 2016.

1 Certified and tested by BAF and Intertek for dust mites on baby clothes, toys, blankets and wool.

