LG Introduces Powerful Portable Air Purifier For Enhanced Peace Of Mind

SEOUL, Nov. 7, 2019 — With clean air a commodity in high demand today, LG Electronics (LG) announces the world’s first filter-type portable air purifier designed for use on-the-go. With an innovate PM1.0 Sensor, the compact and cord-free LG PuriCareTM Mini helps deliver safe, clean air in the car, a baby’s nursery or even one’s office.

With LG’s 4-Step Air Filtration System, LG PuriCare Mini can detect and remove 99 percent particulates as small as 0.3 μm.* The first step involves the PM1.0 Sensor which quickly and accurately detects the quality of the air before the Dual Inverter Motor forcibly draws in the air at 5,000rpm in the second step. In step three, the high-efficiency Total Allergen Removal filter removes particulates in the air and in the final step, the powerful Twin Tornado Dual Fan disperses the clean air far and wide. The LG PuriCare Mini is not only highly efficient, it’s also fast, cleaning 50 percent of the air inside a car in 10 minutes.**

LG PuriCare Mini can go anywhere the user goes thanks to its small size and light weight, which make it ideal for use on the go where plug-in models can’t go. Similar in size and weight as a 500 milliliter bottle of water, the wireless portable air purifier freshens the air for up to 8 hours at low speed or 2 hours at the highest setting on battery power alone. And its quiet operation – only 30dB in low setting – allows the LG PuriCare Mini to be used in an enclosed stroller without waking a peacefully sleeping baby.

PuriCare Mini utlizes a durable filter which lasts up to 2,000 hours or six months if used 12 hours a day. The free LG ThinQ app for both Android and iOS devices allows users to monitor the condition of the filter, check the battery status and control their LG PuriCare Mini via Bluetooth with a smartphone or tablet.

“Providing useful technology in a form factor that goes where our customers go – this is what LG PuriCare Mini is all about,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “There is nothing more important than the health of one’s family and LG is committed to using its engineering know-how to deliver innovative solutions.”

LG PuriCare Mini will become available in key markets of Asia, North America throughout the next several weeks into 2019.

* Testing conducted separately by four independent professional organizations including the British Allergy Foundation and Intertek.

** LG test conducted in an average-sized vehicle interior of 3m2 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 13m2/hr.