LG Joins Home Connectivity Alliance to Expand the Future of Smart Home Experience

Home Appliance and Air Solution 25/08/2022

Share this content.

Company Aims to Bring Greater Interconnectivity, Safety and Security to Customers

Official logos of LG Electronics and Home Connectivity Alliance

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has been named to the Board of Directors of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organization dedicated to delivering better smart home experiences through open collaboration and innovation.

Founded in 2022 and comprising a number of smart home solution manufacturers, the alliance aims to provide a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem. In addition to LG, its membership includes about 13 global brands including Samsung, Arçelik, Electrolux, Haier, GE Appliances and Trane Technologies. The alliance seeks to enable seamless compatibility of diverse devices and services from different brands through developing and implementing guidelines for Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) interoperability.

As a board member of the alliance, LG will soon bring its customers the convenience of being able to control and monitor other alliance members’ smart home solutions by using the LG ThinQ™ app.

“We’re happy to have LG join our Board of the alliance. As the industry leader, LG understands that interoperability is essential to a truly seamless smart home experience and we are thrilled to have them join the alliance,” said Yoon Ho Choi, President of Home Connectivity Alliance. “Leveraging the collective insights and experiences of our global board members, we will continue to advance the evolution of the connected home and provide consumers with an easier, smarter way of living.”

“We are very pleased to join the board of the Home Connectivity Alliance and excited to work with like-minded companies,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The decision to join is consistent with LG’s commitment to open innovation and collaboration, and commitment to provide consumers with more choice and greater convenience in their daily lives and drive the future of the connected home experience.”

During IFA 2022 in September, LG and other alliance members exhibiting in Berlin will offer visitors a first look at the cross-brand interoperability of their latest smart home solutions.

