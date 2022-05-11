LG Laundry Solutions First in Industry to Receive UL’s AI Algorithm Reproducibility Verification

SEOUL, May 11, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) announces that the AI technology applied to its upgradable appliance laundry solutions has received AI Algorithm Reproducibility Process Verification from UL, a global safety science leader.* A first for the home appliance industry, the verification confirms the advanced capabilities of LG’s Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Reproducibility Process Verified Deep Learning AI DD technology which uses deep learning to detect the types of fabrics being washed, or dried, and select the optimal cycle and settings for each load.

Performing as advertised, LG’s AI DD is the first AI solution used in a laundry appliance to be validated by UL. The company’s state-of-the-art technology was put through a comprehensive assessment to verify its abilities, with UL measuring several criteria such as the suitability of the ‘learning’ data used by LG and the performance of its algorithm in actual usage.

LG’s AI DD-equipped laundry solutions provide customers with more convenience and gentle fabric care. The revolutionary technology that leverages deep learning allows computers to think and learn by themselves, to automatically determine the optimal washing pattern for each fabric-type. Detecting the weight and softness of laundry in each load, LG’s intelligent washers and dryers deliver excellent results every time, getting clothes and linen fresh and clean while also reducing fabric damage.

LG’s differentiated AI technology has also been recognized by various organizations including the Korea Testing Laboratory (AI safety certification) and the Korean Standards Association (AI+ certification).

This year, LG has taken home appliance innovation even further with the introduction of its upgradable appliance concept. Boosting user convenience and value, LG upgradable appliances can add new features and functions via software and hardware upgrades available through the ThinQ app.

“Being the first in the industry to have our cutting-edge AI technology validated by UL is a testament to our leadership in the global home appliance market,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to take the customer experience to new heights, and make daily life easier, with innovative home appliances leveraging our latest AI and unique laundry technologies.”