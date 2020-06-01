We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Licenses Robot Vacuum Cleaner Patents to Miele
License Agreement Covers Numerous Technologies
Currently Found in LG’s CordZero and HOM-BOT Vacuums
SEOUL, June 1, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) and Miele & Cie. KG (Miele) have entered into a long-term patent license agreement covering robot vacuum cleaner technologies. The terms of the agreement will allow Miele to produce and sell robot vacuum cleaners using patented technologies developed by LG R&D.
The license agreement includes the use of LG’s patented induction signal guide and infrared-induced signals to enable robot cleaners to accurately and precisely return to their docking stations for charging. Other LG patents being licensed relate to dust unit detection and agitator attachment technologies.
“LG has long and storied history of investing in home appliances,” said Jeon Saeng-gyu, executive vice president of LG’s Intellectual Property Center. “Patent licensing agreements with major brands allow more consumers to benefit from the collective innovation of the industry.”