LG Licenses Robot Vacuum Cleaner Patents to Miele

Home Appliance and Air Solution 01/06/2020

License Agreement Covers Numerous Technologies
Currently Found in LG’s CordZero and HOM-BOT Vacuums

LG LICENSES ROBOT VACUUM CLEANER PATENTS TO MIELE

SEOUL, June 1, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) and Miele & Cie. KG (Miele) have entered into a long-term patent license agreement covering robot vacuum cleaner technologies. The terms of the agreement will allow Miele to produce and sell robot vacuum cleaners using patented technologies developed by LG R&D.

 

The license agreement includes the use of LG’s patented induction signal guide and infrared-induced signals to enable robot cleaners to accurately and precisely return to their docking stations for charging. Other LG patents being licensed relate to dust unit detection and agitator attachment technologies.

 

“LG has long and storied history of investing in home appliances,” said Jeon Saeng-gyu, executive vice president of LG’s Intellectual Property Center. “Patent licensing agreements with major brands allow more consumers to benefit from the collective innovation of the industry.”

 

 

