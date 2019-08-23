LG Makes Connecting to Smart Home Appliances Even More Convenient With New Voice Capable App

SEOUL, Aug. 23, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is bringing voice recognition to customers via its ThinQ™ (formerly SmartThinQ™) mobile app, giving users maximum convenience to connect to their LG ThinQ™ appliances from anywhere at any time. The first mobile application for smart home appliance management to support English leverages the Google Assistant’s voice recognition technology to manage all Wi-Fi enabled LG appliances including washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, air purifiers and more.

Users will enjoy the incredible ease of controlling and monitoring their appliances via conversational voice commands via the ThinQ app. For the ultimate in smart home convenience, the app provides real-time status updates for all connected LG devices with just one command. Users can verbally ask the ThinQ app to check the time remaining on the washer machine cycle from the office or adjust the temperature of the air conditioner while driving home without having to stop what they’re doing to look at their phones.

The ThinQ app provides helpful information on product features and functions and alerts the user with suggestions for maintenance and troubleshooting problems. Ask “How does the air purifier auto function work?” or “What does the yellow light on the refrigerator mean?” and receive a prompt reply right in the app. The ThinQ app can not only offer answers for most of the common questions related to product usage, it can also generate a summary of recent usage activity and deliver useful home living tips.*

“Creating a smart home experience that actually makes our customers’ lives measurably more convenient is what drives us daily,” said Alice Ryu, head of LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company’s smart home business. “With the voice capable mobile app, we have created the ultimate smart home ecosystem that puts convenience first.”

The enhanced ThinQ app will be available starting in Korea this month followed by North America in the fourth quarter and key markets of Europe next year. Visitors to IFA 2019 are invited to experience LG’s complete lineup of smart home solutions from September 6-11 in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin and encouraged to follow LG’s IFA activities on social media using #LGIFA2019.

* Living tips currently available only in Korea.