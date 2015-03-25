Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG NO. 1 BRAND IN GLOBAL WASHING MACHINE MARKET FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Home Appliance Solution 26/03/2015

Market Leadership Reflects Innovative

 

LG 6 Motion and TurboWash™ Technologies

LG NO. 1 BRAND IN GLOBAL WASHING MACHINE MARKET FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SEOUL, Mar. 26, 2015 — For the seventh consecutive year, LG Electronics (LG) was named the number one washing machine brand worldwide in 2014, accounting for 12.4 percent of all washing machines sold.1 In front-load washing machines, LG was again the top brand globally in 2014 for the sixth consecutive year with14.7 percent market share1 and number one in the highly competitive U.S. market for the eighth straight year.

 

The success of LG washers can be attributed to a number of innovative advances in washer technology. For example, the Direct Drive motor, attached directly to the washer’s drum, which increases performance and durability. LG’s 6 Motion technology has a touch as delicate as handwashing, helping to reduce wrinkles and damage to clothes. Another important innovation has been the TurboWash™ technology, which uses high pressure water particles that dramatically reduce washing time.

 

LG’s front-load washing machines have been recognized all over the world for their outstanding reliability and durability by leading consumer magazines from Spain (OCU-Compra Maestra), Italy (Altroconsumo) and Australia (Choice). A leading U.S. consumer magazine rated LG’s front-loaders as most reliable for six consecutive years through 2014. Germany’s Association for Electrical, Electronic and Information Technologies (VDE) and other consumer organizations have also recognized LG’s front-loaders for their durability.2

 

This year, LG plans to continue its leadership in home laundry with innovative products such as the world’s first front-load washing machine with TWIN Wash™. This revolutionary design enables two separate loads to be washed simultaneously. With a space-efficient “mini washer” in the pedestal, overall cycle times are reduced with fewer loads required.

 

“LG has been able to dominate the global market through constant development of innovative washing machine technology and design, especially our 6 Motion Direct Drive motor and TurboWash™ technologies,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Innovative features, reliable performance and outstanding design continue to be key selling points for LG premium appliances, and customers seem to agree.”

 

______________________________

 

1According to results from market research and analysis companies, GfK, Stevenson, CAMA, AHAM, NPD etc.

 

2Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker

 

# # #

#2015
Back to list

Related Content

LG SIGNATURE Evolves With AI, Redefining Premium Home Appliances at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG SIGNATURE Evolves With AI, Redefining Premium Home Appliances at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Debuts SKS Chicago Showroom, Offering an Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experience
Home Appliance Solution

LG Debuts SKS Chicago Showroom, Offering an Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experience

Learn More
LG’s Ultra-Premium Built-in Brand SKS Impresses at Design Week Mexico 2025
Home Appliance Solution

LG’s Ultra-Premium Built-in Brand SKS Impresses at Design Week Mexico 2025

Learn More