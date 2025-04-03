Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Partners With Kia to Present AI-Powered Mobility Space Solutions

Home Appliance Solution 03/04/2025

Company Redefines In-Vehicle Experience With Smart Home Solutions Delivering
Tailored Mobility Experiences

A photo of a woman experiencing the Spielraum concept car at the 2025 Seoul Mobility show

SEOUL, April 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is presenting the Spielraum concept car in collaboration with Kia at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, taking place at KINTEX in Ilsan, Korea, from April 3-13. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to seamlessly combine LG’s AI-driven smart life solutions with Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) technology, creating a distinctive mobility space experience.

 

Through this partnership, LG and Kia seek to enhance the PBV experience, transforming everyday mobility into a seamless and convenient lifestyle extension. Integrated LG appliances – such as a refrigerator, air conditioner and Styler – allow users to transform their vehicle into a mobile office or studio.

 

Debuting at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, the Spielraum Studio and Spielraum Glow cabin concepts demonstrate how users can customize their vehicle space to fit their unique lifestyles. Spielraum Studio, designed for entrepreneurs who travel frequently and need both workspace and storage, features LG’s modular Styler, smart mirror and a coffee machine – all optimized for the interior of the PV5, Kia’s first dedicated PBV. AI-powered personalized assistance further enhances convenience, offering optimized clothing care settings based on the user’s schedule.

 

Catering to a different lifestyle, the Spielraum Glow cabin targets the rising trend of car picnics and camping. Equipped with LG’s refrigerator, Lightwave oven and wine cellar, it elevates outdoor experiences with next-level convenience. Additionally, all integrated appliances feature MoodUP™ panels, allowing users to customize their space with dynamic color options that match their preferences.

 

At the heart of the Spielraum concept is the LG ThinQ ON™, an AI-powered home hub that provides highly personalized experiences. By leveraging generative AI, it enables interactive conversations, optimal control of in-vehicle appliances and efficient schedule management. Beyond providing useful information such as weather and traffic updates, the system can connect to external services, including food delivery, laundry and restaurant reservations.

 

Expanding the boundaries of AI-driven living based on the company’s vision of Affectionate Intelligence, LG introduced the LG Mobility Experience (MX) platform at CES 2025. This approach extends AI’s role beyond residential spaces into everyday environments such as commercial and mobility spaces, creating personalized spaces for work, relaxation and entertainment. By seamlessly connecting mobility with AI home solutions, LG is redefining how people interact with their surroundings, offering multifunctional and adaptive living spaces.

 

“We are excited and proud to bring our advanced AI space solutions to the PBV mobility market through this collaboration with Kia,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “This collaboration provides an important opportunity to expand LG Electronics’ ‘AI Space Solution,’ serving as a stepping stone to create new AI-powered lifestyle experiences beyond the home, across mobility and other everyday spaces”.

 

# # #

 

#2025
