LG PUSHES SMART HOME APPLIANCES TO ANOTHER DIMENSION WITH DEEP LEARNING TECHNOLOGY

SEOUL, Dec. 21, 2016 — To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level, LG Electronics (LG) is set to deliver an unparalleled level of performance and convenience into the home with deep learning technology to be unveiled at CES® 2017. LG deep learning will allow home appliances to better understand their users by gathering and studying customers’ lifestyle patterns over time. This process never ends and improves over time to provide customers with new solutions to everyday problems.

Robot Cleaner: Improved Performance Through Memory

Using multiple sensors and LG’s deep learning technology, LG’s newest robot vacuum cleaner will recognize objects around the room and react accordingly. By capturing surface images of the room, the intelligent cleaner remembers obstacles and learns to avoid them over time. It even recognizes electrical wires and slippers so they don’t end up jamming the roller brush and requiring human extraction assistance. LG robot vacuum can tell the difference between a human and a chair and asks the obstructing person to kindly move out of the way whereas it will simply maneuver around a chair.

Refrigerator: Smarter Convenience

LG’s deep learning is also enhancing the convenience LG’s smart refrigerator brings to consumers. By analyzing usage and eating patterns, LG’s deep learning refrigerator performs a variety of tasks by “predicting” the family’s activities based on their past behavior, such as automatically filling the ice tray at the time of the day when cold drinks are most in demand. In the summer, LG’s smart refrigerator can initiate the 4-stage sterilization system on its own to extend food life when it senses temperature and humidity conditions that may contribute to food spoilage.

Air Conditioner: Even Better Energy Saving And Performance

LG’s smart air conditioner equipped with LG deep learning technology analyzes the daily behavior patterns of its homeowners, including the parts of the home most occupied at certain times throughout the day. With this information, LG’s deep learning enabled air conditioner is able to assess how to provide comfortable temperatures quickly and efficiently, providing fast cooling to specific areas. During the weekend the living room may be the place to be, requiring the most cooling, but on weekdays the kitchen may be the center of activity.

Washing Machine: Optimal Performance In Any Situation

The new technology helps LG’s washing machine learn about the local environment and the user’s everyday activities in order to provide the advanced washing performance. For example, in areas where the water contains excessive calcium carbonate, LG’s smart washing machine adjusts the water temperature and the amount of water used to counter the effects of hard water on clothes. In areas where dust storms are common, the washing machine automatically adds another rinse cycle for even cleaner clothes.

“Deep learning technology is the next phase in the evolution of smart appliances, and as an industry leader, we have the responsibility of being an early mover,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “But even more important than the advanced capabilities of these appliances will be how companies behave when entrusted with data of this nature. At LG, we believe performance and convenience do not mean having to sacrifice security and privacy. They can and should exist simultaneously.”

LG’s advanced deep learning appliances will be on display at CES 2017 from Jan. 5-8 in Booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

# # #