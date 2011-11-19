We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SELLS OVER TWO MILLION 6 MOTION WASHING MACHINES WORLDWIDE
Customers Continue to Seek Innovation and Breakthrough Technology in Home Appliances
SEOUL, Nov. 20, 2011 -– Sales of LG Electronics (LG)’s 6 Motion washing machines have exceeded more than two million units worldwide since its debut in later 2009. First introduced in October 2009, LG’s 6 Motion Direct DriveTM washing machines have recorded 2.25 million units in sales, which includes 1.25 million units of its frontloading washing machines as well as one million top-loading units.
Enabled by LG’s Inverter Direct DriveTM technology, the 6 Motion washing machine has won rave reviews. Its unique feature allows for more precise spin speed control and inner drum movements helps saving energy, time and gets clothes cleaner. With a range of cycles optimized for different types of fabrics and delivering a wash that is as gentle as it is thorough, LG’s 6 Motion technology goes beyond mere “laundry”.
“LG washing machines have gained a reputation as innovative appliances in the market today,” said Young-ha Lee, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “6 Motion was a breakthrough when we unveiled it in 2009 and continues to lead the industry two years later.”
Due in large part to the popularity of LG’s 6 Motion washing machines, the company posted the best sales figures -– in volume and value -– for washing machines in 2010, according to figures provided by various market research companies1.
# # #
1 GFK, NPD and Stevenson Company.