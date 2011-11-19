LG SELLS OVER TWO MILLION 6 MOTION WASHING MACHINES WORLDWIDE

SEOUL, Nov. 20, 2011 -– Sales of LG Electronics (LG)’s 6 Motion washing machines have exceeded more than two million units worldwide since its debut in later 2009. First introduced in October 2009, LG’s 6 Motion Direct DriveTM washing machines have recorded 2.25 million units in sales, which includes 1.25 million units of its frontloading washing machines as well as one million top-loading units.

Enabled by LG’s Inverter Direct DriveTM technology, the 6 Motion washing machine has won rave reviews. Its unique feature allows for more precise spin speed control and inner drum movements helps saving energy, time and gets clothes cleaner. With a range of cycles optimized for different types of fabrics and delivering a wash that is as gentle as it is thorough, LG’s 6 Motion technology goes beyond mere “laundry”.

“LG washing machines have gained a reputation as innovative appliances in the market today,” said Young-ha Lee, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “6 Motion was a breakthrough when we unveiled it in 2009 and continues to lead the industry two years later.”

Due in large part to the popularity of LG’s 6 Motion washing machines, the company posted the best sales figures -– in volume and value -– for washing machines in 2010, according to figures provided by various market research companies1.

1 GFK, NPD and Stevenson Company.