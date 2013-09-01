LG SHOWCASES ITS SMART HOM-BOT SQUARE IN THE CREATIVE FASHION AT IFA 2013

BERLIN, Sep. 2, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its latest square robotic vacuum cleaner, the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE at IFA 2013 in Berlin, Germany.

The Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE offers a significant boost in cleaning performance, thanks largely to LG’s impressive Corner Master. Furthermore, the new robotic vacuum cleaner is also equipped with LG’s innovative smart technologies — Smart Control, Cleaning History, Smart Diagnosis™ and Software Update —allowing the user to remotely control the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE with a smartphone.

“Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE makes cleaning hard-to-reach places effortless because it was designed to recognize that corners in homes are sharp angles, not curved,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “It made perfect sense to our engineers that a vacuum should take this into account. We also recognized that being able to control and monitor a robotic vacuum cleaner from a smartphone would be tremendously convenient.”

At this year’s IFA, LG’s robotic vacuum cleaners will demonstrate their incredible maneuverability with a perfectly choreographed routine. The entertaining display of skill will be performed at select times throughout this year’s exhibition.

Working Quietly but Thoroughly

LG’s Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE cleans effectively and efficiently thanks to Corner Master, which is comprised of two long brushes, corner detecting sensors and the cleaner’s unique shape. With its angular form and redesigned brushes that are 1.5cm longer than on the previous HOM-BOT, the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE can remove dust and dirt from the tightest of corners. The corner detecting sensors enable the smart cleaner to know its exact location in the home and directs it to turn when it has reached the edge of a room.

While robotic cleaners typically employ a single camera, the advanced HOM-BOT SQUARE uses two improved Dual Eye 2.0™ cameras for smarter, faster and more efficient cleaning performance. Taking several images per second, the upper and lower cameras scan ceilings, walls and floors, even in the dark. This information is then analyzed by the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE to generate a smart map. Simultaneously, multiple sensors detect obstacles within a 180-degree field and remembers their locations for collision-free operation. The Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE also features a Learning Function which enables it to recognize areas it has cleaned previously. This helps it to remember the positioning of objects and to sense when an area is already clean, reducing cleaning time and energy.

The low noise level of just 60dBA means the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE won’t distract when family members are watching TV, talking on the phone or napping. And at only 89mm tall, this robotic cleaner can maneuver around the home with ease, even under most beds, sofas and other large furniture.

The LG Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE’s large capacity Easy-out Dust Bin makes cleaning more convenient as it requires less frequent emptying. Unlike other robotic vacuums where the dust bin is located on the side, the Easy-out Dust Bin is located on the top of the unit for quick and mess-free removal. The larger, upgraded HEPA 11 filter is capable of separating dust particles from the air more thoroughly and also helps eliminate unpleasant odors in the home. Turbo Mode lets users manually adjust the cleaner to match the characteristics of the flooring, while Smart Turbo Mode automatically detects the type of flooring and changes the setting for optimal performance.

Smarter Lives with More Control

LG’s latest HOM-BOT SQUARE is also equipped with upgraded smart technology. For example, the Smart Control feature lets customers control the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE with a smartphone, wherever they are in the house. No longer is there a need to manually push the start button or to search all over looking for the remote control.

And LG’s Cleaning History makes it simple for customers to check the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE’s cleaning results. With Map View, it’s possible to see what has been cleaned and what hasn’t, saving time if one needs to operate the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE again. Moreover, owners can use their smartphones to easily set up cleaning schedules for completely automated operation.

Users will also benefit from a host of other convenient features such as Voice Guidance, which includes over 90 voice alerts. LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ makes troubleshooting much easier, quickly alerting the consumer to any minor issues and suggests possible solutions. What’s more, the improved battery holds a greater charge so owners of the LG Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE can enjoy extended periods of worry-free automated cleaning. The latest LG Smart HOM-BOT also makes it also easy to update the cleaner’s software, or install new software, via a smartphone.

Key Specifications:

– Corner Master

– Dual Eye 2.0™

– Easy-out Dust Bin

– Noise Level: 60dBA

– HEPA 11 Filter

– Smart Turbo

– Learning Function

– Voice Guidance

– Long- lasting Battery

– Smart Control

– Cleaning History

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Software Update

