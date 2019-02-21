LG to Bring Hands-Free Home Appliances With Voice Recognition to More Homes Around The World

SEOUL, Feb. 21, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) will aggressively expand its voice recognition-enabled smart home appliances this year, with more than two dozen markets expected to be on board by the start of the second quarter. With the company’s valued artificial intelligence (AI) partners Google and Amazon expanding sales of AI speakers globally, LG anticipates a simultaneous increase in demand for appliances supporting voice recognition. Millions more LG home appliance owners across the world will enjoy a smooth, connected smart life that includes some of the world’s most popular home products.

Consistent with its open strategy for enhancing global users’ daily lives through open partnerships, open connectivity and open platforms, LG will continue to work closely with valued AI partners Google and Amazon to deliver more integration to LG customers. Through Google Home and Amazon Alexa, LG will expand voice recognition support of its home appliance products to 21 countries by April, beyond the current six markets.*

LG offers an extensive lineup of smart home appliances, including premium washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and Styler. Using conversational voice commands, users can effortlessly control their LG appliances and monitor their operation for the ultimate in smart home convenience. With just one sentence, users can connect Google Home or Amazon Echo to the full range of incredible smart features available to LG appliance owners. For example, users can check the time remaining on their washing machine’s cycle, adjust the temperature of the air conditioner and check on dinner in the oven, all with simple verbal commands.

“We look forward to giving our valued customers around the world the chance to experience next-level ease and convenience when using their LG appliances,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our aggressive strategy and drive for excellence will bring voice-enabled AI to more homes this year than any other manufacturer and this is something we are immensely proud of.”

* Voice recognition support currently available in the U.S., Germany, U.K., Korea, Canada and Australia.