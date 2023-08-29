LG to Enable Cross-Brand Connectivity Through LG ThinQ Smart Home Platform

SEOUL, Aug. 29, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to present the first commercial implementation of the Home Connectivity Alliance’s HCA Specification 1.0, enabling cross-brand appliance connectivity through the LG ThinQ™ smart home platform. By the end of this year, consumers will be able to control appliances from diverse brands, such as Samsung and Vestel, with the intuitive-to-use ThinQ app, providing seamless interconnectivity and a smarter, more convenient home.



With a firm commitment to customer experience innovation, LG has joined with other brands to bring the elegant simplicity of cross-brand compatibility to major markets worldwide, including South Korea, the United States and Europe. The partnership will initially cover major appliance product categories, such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers, and will gradually be expanded to other types of appliances in the future.



The widespread adoption of HCA Specification 1.0 to development makes it possible to monitor and control various brands’ home appliances and air solutions using a single application. With the ThinQ app, users just have to register their compatible products, and then they’re ready to enjoy the ease and time-saving freedom of one-stop device management. Those with an LG washing machine and a Samsung dishwasher in the home, for example, will no longer have to switch between each manufacturer’s app to set their preferred wash cycle and cleaning settings.



The arrival of true cross-brand interconnectivity is the realization of the HCA’s vision for a seamlessly unified smart home experience. Founded in January 2022 and comprising a number of smart home solutions manufacturers, the HCA aims to provide cloud-based interoperability between the smart home platforms of its member companies. As a board member of the alliance, LG has been working closely with other appliance makers, including Samsung and Vestel, to drive the adoption of HCA Specification 1.0, with the ultimate goal of enhancing user convenience.



Committed to expanding the smart home ecosystem, LG has also actively supported the work of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), a global organization dedicated to developing open communication protocols for smart home devices. LG contributed to the development and standardization of the Matter protocol, an Internet Protocol-based home IoT communications standard led by the CSA.



“LG ThinQ enables a seamlessly interconnected home appliance ecosystem that will provide new smart home experiences to customers around the globe,” said Jung Ki-hyun, executive vice president and head of platform business center. “LG will continue to expand compatibility between ThinQ and other HCA members’ smart home platforms.”