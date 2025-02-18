LG to Showcase Expanded “Fit & Max” Kitchen Solutions With Zero Clearance at KBIS 2025

In addition to refrigerators, LG expands its product lineup with a wider range of “Fit” offerings, combining space-efficient design with enhanced performance in various appliances. Another standout from the LG kitchen solution lineup is the new Flush Depth dishwasher, which fits perfectly with standard-depth cabinetry for a seamless and streamlined look. The new dishwasher incorporates advanced cleaning and drying technologies, including QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™, to deliver industry-leading performance and enable the 1 Hour Wash & Dry cycle. LG’s QuadWash Pro technology creates microbubbles that thoroughly remove stains from dishware, while Dynamic Heat Dry utilizes a dry boost function to enhance drying performance. Drying effectiveness is further increased by the company’s AutoVentDry™ function, which automatically opens the dishwasher door after the completion of a cycle.