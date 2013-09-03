LG TO SHOWCASE SMART HOME AT IFA 2013

SEOUL, Sep. 4, 2013 — At IFA 2013, LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its smart appliance lineup, offering upgraded efficiency and convenience. By simply touching their smartphones to the NFC Tag-on symbol on one of LG’s smart appliances and through Smart Control, customers can easily register and control their refrigerator, washing machine, robotic vacuum cleaner or oven and remotely monitor the appliances.

“At this year’s IFA, LG will demonstrate its advanced, convenience-enhancing smart home appliances,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “LG’s upgraded smart technology gives users the ability to control their appliances, no matter where they are. Owners can begin their evening’s wash while driving home from work so wet laundry doesn’t sit in the washing machine all day. They can also tell their robotic cleaner to vacuum the floor to receive unplanned guests or bring up a list of food items in the refrigerator that are nearing their expiration dates. LG’s enhanced device-to-device connectivity offers incredible convenience, as users can monitor household appliances through their TVs while still watching their favorite shows. It’s a smart home for those who want the smart lifestyle.”

LG differentiates its smart appliances with two separate but highly complementary sets of technologies. LG’s four Core Technologies – the Inverter Linear Compressor, Inverter Direct Drive, KOMPRESSOR™ and Lightwave – enable superior performance and savings, while LG’s innovative smart technologies – Smart Manager, Smart Diagnosis™, Smart Access, Smart Adapt and Smart Grid Ready – create greater user convenience.

A Smart Refrigerator to Revolutionize Food Management

Built around the company’s signature Inverter Linear Compressor, LG’s smart refrigerator is equipped with a full range of smart technologies. First among them is Smart Manager, which transforms the refrigerator into a complete food management system. Customers can use the LCD panel or their smartphones to check what’s inside without opening the door. With the Smart Manager’s Freshness Tracker, users can input various foods and check their expiration dates. Additionally, the Smart Manager recommends dishes to cook based on which ingredients are available in the refrigerator.

The Smart Access feature lets users check the status of their LG appliances via a smartphone, wherever they may be. So rather than keeping track of a cumbersome shopping list, LG smart refrigerator owners can simply call up a list of what’s in their kitchen fridge directly from the supermarket on their iOS or Android phones through the LG Smart Refrigerator app.

Smart Shopping [1] is another new feature of Smart Manager that enables online grocery shopping directly from the refrigerator’s LCD panel. Items can be automatically purchased when current supplies are running low or they can be selected and ordered manually. Smart Shopping eliminates the need to ever visit a supermarket again, saving time, gas and increasing convenience.

LG’s unique Health Manager1 feature recommends individual recipes, as well as daily and weekly meal plans, based on the owner’s personal profile. The user’s age, gender, weight and height as well as information such as allergies are entered into the database to create an appropriate, personalized meal plan.

LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ has undergone an impressive upgrade, allowing LG’s smart products to better self-assess problems and inform the user. Through a Wi-Fi connection, NFC tagging and audible diagnosis alerts, the owner is quickly made aware of any minor issues such as when the ice maker is turned off, which helps limit costly, inconvenient service calls and in-home visits by customer service.

LG’s smart refrigerator is also Smart Grid Ready, meaning it can automatically adjust its temperature and settings, creating a practical smart energy-saving solution. LG’s smart refrigerator also features Delay Defrost Capability, which can reduce power consumption during specific hours of the day. In addition, instead of just displaying step-by-step instructions, LG’s smart refrigerator recommends recipes to make based on ingredients already in the refrigerator via instructional videos.

A Smart Washing Machine with Wi-Fi/NFC Tag Smart Diagnosis™

LG’s smart washing machine incorporates Smart Diagnosis™, Smart Access, Smart Adapt and Smart Grid Ready features. Using Wi-Fi, NFC tagging and audible diagnosis, LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ alerts the user of technical issues, while the Smart Adapt feature makes it possible to download washing cycle courses— such as Baby Wear or Air-Refresh — via smartphone or directly from the washing machine’s LCD panel. Users can then monitor the status of the smart washing machine and select options via a smartphone or an LG smart TV.

Smart Access keeps owners in touch with their washing machine regardless of their location. Homeowners no longer need to worry when leaving the house with the washer running as Smart Access makes it possible to monitor its status wirelessly. Functions and settings can be remotely adjusted and pop-up messages appear on the user’s smartphone or LG smart TV when a wash or dry cycle has been completed. The Washing Coach Function guides consumers on how much detergent is necessary for optimal results and notifies the user when it’s time to clean the drum. Ideal for beginners, the One Touch Washing function simplifies the task of doing laundry, allowing users to select what type of clothes are being washed via a smartphone app. Using NFC, LG’s washing machine then automatically sets the washing options and appropriate course.

A Smarter Oven for Smarter Cooking



LG’s Smart Oven comes equipped with Smart Access, Smart Adapt and Smart Diagnosis™, which opens up a whole new range of smarter cooking possibilities. With a Wi-Fi connection, home chefs can monitor the status of their ovens, search for recipes and set cooking modes. Even without Wi-Fi, NFC gives users the ability to program the oven for a particular recipe as well as diagnose a problem using their mobile devices. Moreover, while the normal cooking process involves having to manually set the cooking mode, temperature and time, this process can simply be achieved with a smartphone through the One Touch Cooking setting. And because many European homes have closed kitchens making it difficult to know when dishes are done, owners can be notified when their food is done while watching their favorite shows on an LG smart TV.

Smart HOM-BOT: So Much More Than a Vacuum

LG’s latest HOM-BOT SQUARE is also equipped with upgraded smart technology. For example, the Smart Control feature lets customers control the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE with a smartphone, wherever they are in the house. No longer is there a need to manually push the start button or to search all over looking for the remote control.

And Cleaning History makes it simple for customers to check the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE’s cleaning results. With Map View, it’s possible to see what has been cleaned and what hasn’t, saving time if one needs to operate the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE again. Moreover, owners can use their smartphones to easily set up cleaning schedules for completely automated operation and update the HOM-BOT SQUARE’s software. Smart Diagnosis™ makes troubleshooting much easier, quickly alerting the consumer to any minor issues and suggests possible solutions.

[1] Currently available only in Korea.

