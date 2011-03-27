LG TOPS SALES OF GLOBAL WASHING MACHINE BRANDS FOR THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR

SEOUL, Mar. 28, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) achieved the best sales figures – in volume and value – for washing machines in 2010, according to survey data from market research companies1. This marks the third years in a row that LG has won this designation, which cover more than 50 countries, and further strengthens the company’s reputation as one of the innovative home appliance manufacturers.

The data also revealed that LG has been the top-selling washing machine brand for five years in major Asian countries including key markets such as Australia, India, Thailand and Indonesia and in a host of other countries, such as Chile, Saudi Arabia and the Ukraine. In addition, LG’s front-loading washing machines have been the best-selling front loaders in the world for the last two years, and the top sellers in the United States for the last four.

“LG washing machines are increasingly known as some of the most innovative on the market, with their smart tech, great performance and high convenience all proving a big hit with consumers,” said Young-ha Lee, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “Today’s achievement is a tribute to the spirit of innovation at LG, along with our total dedication to listening to our customers and making their lives

better.”

LG’s latest washing machines set new standards in convenience and efficiency, with technologies that look to make washing more effective and hassle free.

Key among these is LG’s innovative Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, which ensures exceptional cleaning while cutting back on energy use. The Inverter Direct Drive™ runs more quietly with less vibration than on conventional models, an effect that is reinforced by the machines’ TrueBalance™ anti-vibration system. Inverter Direct Drive™ motors use fewer moving parts – including no belt and pulley – making them more durable: LG offers a 10-year guarantee on all

its Inverter Direct Drive™ motors.

Whereas most front-load washers only have one motion – tumbling – LG’s innovative 6 Motion Technology allows the drum to tailor each load from a combination of six unique motions: rolling, stepping, swing, scrubbing, filtration and tumbling. Additionally, 6 Motion Technology works in conjunction with ColdWash™, which penetrates deep into fabrics using only cold water to provide a wash every bit as thorough as with warm water, but using significantly less energy.

1 GFK, NPD and Stevenson Company



GFK Group is one of the world’s top four market research firms.

NPD and Stevenson Companies are specialized in researching in North American region.

