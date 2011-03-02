LG UNVEILING NEW PRODUCTS, BIG PLANS FOR EUROPEAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS MARKET

SEOUL, Mar. 3, 2011 — LG Electronics (LG)is presenting a full lineup of commercial air conditioning solutions at CLIMATIZACION, Europe’s premier air conditioning exhibition, being held in Madrid. At the show, LG will also be announcing its plans to become a major player in Europe’s energy solutions market.

At the center of the LG exhibit will be enhanced commercial air conditioning systems including the Multi V III, and the newly released Therma V and Air Handling Unit (AHU). The Multi V III boasts a 4.58 coefficient of performance and bigger capacity per unit with an extended piping length of 1,000m. In addition, LG’s H-Inverter and Compressor greatly enhance efficiency on the Multi V III, reducing energy use by up to 11 percent compared with previous models.

The Therma V, an air to water heat pump, is another key LG solution that will be on display in Madrid. Using technology that won an Innovation Award at the AHR Expo in Las Vegas, the Therma V is four times more efficient than conventional heating units.

The LG stand also includes the company’s Air Handling Unit (AHU), whose integrated control system lets users manage air conditioning for an entire building. The AHU provides outstanding heating, cooling and outdoor air conditioning while saving energy. Based around these advanced solutions, LG plans to aggressively expand its market share in Europe’s commercial air conditioning this year.

With the establishment of a full lineup of air conditioning systems, LG is planning to evolve into a total solution provider for the European market. Through heavy investment, LG is building up its R&D capabilities, opening a custom-built R&D center and testing lab in northern France where LG is customizing products to the needs of European consumers. The LG EnergyLab also aims to further heighten the reliability of LG’s products, ensuring they are equipped to work in all weather conditions. On the service side, LG has recently implemented its “3 2 1 Project,” under which the company promises to visit customers within three hours of a call out, complete any repairs within two days, and provide all the necessary components within one day.

Moving beyond its traditional role as a leader in air conditioning, LG is increasingly moving into the energy business, with solutions including LED lighting and solar power. LG plans to invest USD 500 million as it ramps up its workforce and R&D, with a further aim of hitting USD 10 billion in global sales by 2013.

“We’ve developed a range of products and solutions that meet the ever more pressing demands of consumers, while also containing costs and reducing energy consumption,” said Hwan-yong Nho, President and CEO of LG Air Conditioning and Energy Solution Company. “We’re confident we have every energy solution covered, whatever the business.

