LG UNVEILS UBER-CONVENIENT REFRIGERATORS AT IFA 2015

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2015 — At IFA 2015 in Berlin, LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its latest line of advanced refrigerators that have been specifically with European consumers in mind. The company’s energy-efficient refrigerators deliver convenience enhancing features such as the Dual Door-in-Door™ System which keeps food fresh longer and helps the interior stay better organized. The new cutting-edge lineup is designed to meet the needs of European consumers looking to enhances their convenience in the kitchen.

Inverter Linear Compressor Ensures Maximum Energy Savings

LG’s bottom-freezer refrigerators are industry leaders in efficiency, with a Total No Frost energy grade rating of A+++ -20 percent made possible by the refrigerator’s Inverter Linear Compressor. This advanced compressor utilizes a straight piston drive instead of a conventional reciprocating drive, resulting in less internal friction, higher reliability and greater durability with less noise. In tests conducted by VDE, LG refrigerators featuring Inverter Linear Compressors proved to be approximately 32 percent more energy efficient1 and up to 25 percent quieter2 than their non-Inverter counterparts. The company is so confident in the durability of the compressor that it is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Outstanding Convenience with Dual Door-in-Door

LG made consumers’ lives easier with its innovative Door-in-Door technology to give family members quick access to frequently sought food items. LG has taken this one step further by adding another Door-in-Door compartment, doubling the convenience. The right Door-in-Door compartment is accessible from the outside at the push of a button, making the space suitable for items that are frequently consumed by every member of the family, such as snacks and drinks. The left Door-in-Door compartment can be opened with the Hidden Easy Open Handle at the bottom of the door and is ideal for storing essential cooking ingredients such as pre-chopped vegetables, condiments and sauces. Both Door-in-Door compartments are equipped with Moving Baskets, enabling users to easily adjust the height of the internal compartments as they see fit.

The refrigerator’s Door-in-Door design reduces the amount of cold air escaping by up to 47 percent 3. With the addition of a second independent Door-in-Door compartment, cold air loss is further reduced.

Intelligent Organization with Smarter Storage

Thanks to the Dual Door-in-Door feature, foodstuffs can be stored in easily navigable sections, improving organization and enhancing convenience. In addition, the insulation walls of the multi-door refrigerators have been narrowed, enabling even more storage space. What’s more, the central partition found in most two door refrigerators has been eliminated, freeing up even more space.

Keep Foods Fresh with Total No Frost Technology

LG has long been the leader in Total No Frost technology, a key feature included in all of LG’s refrigerators sold in the European market. Total No Frost technology creates the ideal food storage environment by using a fan to uniformly dispersing cold air throughout the space. And LG refrigerators are equipped with Multi Air Flow to evenly regulate the interior temperature. Select LG refrigerators feature the unique Pure N Fresh air filtration system which circulates purified air through air flow channels to remove odors and keep food fresher longer.

Convenient Features and Hassle-Free Smart Technology

LG’s Smart Diagnosis™, featured on certain refrigerator models, allows call center representatives to quickly diagnose any problems the refrigerator may encounter without having to make a house visit. Moist Balance Crisper™ keeps fruits and vegetables from rotting by maintaining the correct moisture balance.

Glass Bottom-Freezer’s Award Winning Design

LG’s premium contour glass bottom-freezer refrigerator was recognized at the 2014 Red Dot Design Award for pairing refined aesthetics and efficiency-enhancing features. The contour glass exterior of this premium model features an easy-to-use display and features an attractive chrome wine rack. A premium modern design enhances the entire package for a refrigerator that will look great in any kitchen.

“LG’s latest refrigerators have been designed to reflect European consumers’ consideration of the environment and preference for convenient home solutions,” said Jo Seong-jin, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Every day we strive to create new technologies and convenience-enhancing features to meet the expectations of our customers which enable us to keep our leadership in the premium refrigerator market.”

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to experience LG’s home appliances for themselves in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 4-9.



Key Specifications:

High Energy Efficiency Bottom-Freezer (model GBB530NSCQE)

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Grade A+++ -20%

Total No Frost

Multi Air Flow

Smart Diagnosis™

Fresh 0 Zone

Moist Balance Crisper™

Folding Shelf

Wine Rack

LED Lighting

Zero Clearance

Easy Open Handle

10-Year Warranty (Inverter Linear Compressor)

Premium Contour Glass Bottom-Freezer (model GBB930LBQFT)

Inverter Linear Compressor

Premium Contour Glass Door

Energy Grade A+++

Total No Frost

Multi Air Flow

Smart Diagnosis™

Optimal Temperature Zone

Moist Balance Crisper™

Folding Shelf

Wine Rack

LED Lighting

Pocket Easy Handle with Lighting

10-Year Warranty (Inverter Linear Compressor)

Dual Door-in-Door™ (model GMD916LBHZ)

Inverter Linear Compressor

Dual Door-in-Door™

Contour Glass Door

Energy Grade A++

Total No Frost

Multi Air Flow

Smart Diagnosis™

Pure N Fresh

Folding Shelf

Tilting Fresh Basket

Extra Duo Space

LED Lighting

10-Year Warranty (Inverter Linear Compressor)

Luxurious Modern Style Multi-Door (model GMJ916DNHZ)

Inverter Linear Compressor

Door-in-Door™

Contour Metal Door

Energy Grade A++

Total No Frost

Multi Air Flow

Smart Diagnosis™

Pure N Fresh

Folding Shelf

Extra Duo Space

Slim in-Door Ice and Water Dispenser

LED Lighting

10-Year Warranty (Inverter Linear Compressor)

1 Comparison of LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor refrigerator and LG’s conventional reciprocating compressor refrigerator. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LG model GBB530NSCXE (with Inverter Linear Compressor, ISO 15502) and GBB530NSQWB (with reciprocating compressor).

2 Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LG model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

3 Based on Intertek testing according to internal test methods measuring percentage reduction in the exchange rate of air when opening the Door-in-Door™ compared to the main refrigerator door for 10 seconds. Model tested: LFX31945ST (F/D).

