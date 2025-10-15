MUMBAI, Oct. 14, 2025 — LG Electronics India Ltd. (LGEIL) today unveiled the LG Essential Series, a new line of home appliances created from the ground level with Indian insights. As the company’s first major consumer initiative following the public listing of LGEIL, the Essential Series reflects LG Electronics’ (LG) renewed commitment to India – making innovation more accessible to millions of households while meeting their growing aspirations. Under the campaign slogan “Har Ghar Appliances, Har Ghar Happiness,” LG aims to enrich the lifestyles of Indian consumers by ensuring that more households experience the brand promise of Life’s Good first-hand.

Developed after engaging with more than 1,200 families across India representing diverse demographics and lifestyles, the series is built on two core philosophies: “Made in India” and “Made for India.” Each product is designed to meet the dreams and everyday challenges of Indian consumers offering superior performance, durability and thoughtful design, all at an accessible price.

The LG Essential Series comprises four key appliances designed for Indian households:

Double Door Refrigerator with frost-free technology and larger vegetable storage

Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine built to withstand local conditions like dust, humidity and low water pressure

Room Air Conditioner reducing energy consumption with Energy Manager+ & Diet Mode+

Convertible Oven with Indian Auto Cook menus, air fry and convection modes for healthier, versatile cooking.

“The LG Essential Series marks a new chapter in our commitment to Indian consumers, following the successful market listing of LGEIL,” said Hong-ju Jeon, managing director of LG Electronics India Ltd. “Designed from the ground-up with insights from thousands of households, this series brings together premium design and everyday reliability. It addresses the real needs of Indian families with appliances built for local conditions – enhancing convenience and enriching daily life. With this launch, LG is making Life’s Good more accessible, turning aspirations into reality across India.”

Designed for India: Durable, Practical and Thoughtful

Double Door Refrigerator

Combining simplicity with premium functionality, the refrigerator offers Frost Free Technology at a reasonable price, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. Its Smart Mode automatically adjusts cooling based on seasonal changes, while a 20 percent larger (compared to previous models) vegetable storage compartment accommodates bulk grocery shopping – ideal for vegetarian households.

Fully Automatic Top Loader Washing Machine:

Built for durability in diverse Indian conditions, the washer features Low Pressure Fill technology for effective washing even at low water pressures. The ProShield Motor with BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound) Cover provides enhanced protection against dust, insects and moisture, while the IPX4-certified water-resistant control panel offers reliable operation in humid conditions.

Room Air Conditioner:

Designed for comfortable living, the AC includes a 6-in-1 Convertible function to significantly reduce energy consumption. It’s powerful VIRAAT Mode delivers Instant cooling for an infinite time, reaching desired cool air directly to user area with a powerful fan speed and maximum cooling capacity , and it is ideal for efficiently cooling small to medium spaces like bedrooms or study rooms.

Convertible Oven:

Inspired by India’s rich culinary traditions, the oven includes Auto Cook menus customized for local dishes like ghee, paneer and dal. Equipped with Air Fry and Convection modes, it enables healthier cooking with the convenience of modern versatility.

The LG Essential series will begin its nationwide rollout in November 2025, with prices starting at approximately Rs.18,000 for entry-level models.1 The products will be available at all authorized LG brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms across India.2

1 The pricing is indicative and subject to change, and may not include installation, taxes or other service charges.

2 Subject to regulatory approvals and supply chain conditions.