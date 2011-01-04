We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UNVEILS TOTAL HOME APPLIANCE SOLUTION EMPOWERING CONSUMERS TO SMARTLY MANAGE THEIR HOMES
Offering Easy-to-Use Centralized Management with Smartphones and Tablets
SEOUL, Jan. 3, 2011 –– For the first time anywhere, LG Electronics (LG) will today unveil its full range of smart appliances, enabled by LG THINQ™ Technology, at the 2011 Inter-national CES®. Comprising five key features – Smart Grid, Smart Diagnosis™, Smart Ac-cess, Smart Adapt and Food Management -– LG THINQ™ Technology offers a complete smart solution that lets consumers manage their homes in a more centralized and convenient way.
“For LG, ‘smart’ means offering the ultimate benefits of empowerment and convenience to our consumers. With our innovative THINQ™ Technology, consumers will be more empowered when doing household tasks thanks to more efficient and controllable appliance options,” said Young-ha Lee, President and CEO of LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “This isn’t a gradual evolution – LG THINQ™ Technology essentially transforms how consumers take care of their home, and makes it easier and smarter.”
Less Energy, Lower Electricity Bills, Eco-Friendlier Life
A centerpiece of LG THINQ™ Technology, the Smart Grid, deploys a smart meter to en-sure that appliances use the minimum amount of energy at the least expensive rates as possible. When switched on, the Smart Grid gives consumers the choice of using “Recommend Time,” which does the washing at the nearest, most cost-effective time or immediately if there are no off-peak electricity options available anytime soon. Alternatively, users can opt for “Lowest Rate,” which finds the time when electricity rates are at their lowest. Consumers can also select the washing time themselves, and if they have to do the washing at a peak time, the washing machine will recommend the most energy-efficient cycle.
Using the Smart Grid, LG’s ovens offer three cost options – low, middle and high -– that take into account both the duration of the cooking cycle and varying costs of electricity. Similarly, LG’s refrigerators can use a unique algorithm to adjust various functions, such as defrost time control -– to offer further savings on energy bills at peak times. What’s more, LG refrigerators even count and display the frequency at which homeowners open the refrigerator door, giving them the information they need to save even more energy.
The LCD display on LG’s smart appliances shows daily, weekly or monthly reports detailing the appliance’s overall levels of energy consumption and associated costs. Daily totals for electricity usage and subsequent charges will be accessible on smartphones and tablet PCs. With these new functions, consumers can save on time and energy bills while also opting for a lifestyle.
LG Smart Diagnosis™ Makes Things Simple and Provides Optimum Performance
LG’s high-tech appliances are highly reliable, yet service issues arise from time to time. Previously, the only course of action was to contact customer service and await the arrival of a service technician to access and repair the unit. Now, LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps customer service representatives quickly and efficiently troubleshoot mechanical issues over the phone, limiting costly, inconvenient service calls and in-home visits.
For minor problems –- refrigerator door left open, ice-maker switched off, washing machine off-balance – the appliance alerts the owner either on its display panel or for future models, via a Wi-Fi connection, on the consumer’s smartphone or tablet PC.
When consumers call the LG customer service center, a technician will instruct them to press a sequence of buttons on the laundry unit. This triggers a series of tones that let the technician identify the issue and how to correct the problem. Consumers can also diagnose their washing machines at home via a downloadable mobile application on their smartphone.
LG Smart Diagnosis™ eliminates a step in the troubleshooting process, because issues can at times be identified without the need for a service technician to visit the home for diagnosis, saving time and money. In those instances where a service visit is required, the field technician can come prepared with the correct parts, enabling the repair to be resolved in one visit. The combination of this new feature and LG’s product warranties – including the unprecedented 10-year warranty on the Direct Drive motor -– illustrates that the company’s customer service is as reliable as it home appliances.
LG Smart Access Monitors, Controls and Secures Your Home Appliances
LG Smart Access makes it possible for homeowners to monitor and control home appliances remotely from outside of the home. Using a smartphone or tablet PC, users can manage their washing cycle from the office, or set their refrigerator temperature while they’re at the gym. Alert messages will be sent to the user’s smartphone or tablet PC for items such as the end of a washing cycle or a potential product issue.
More impressively, consumers will soon be able to order their HOM-BOT robotic vacuum cleaner to tidy up their home while they’re out, or use the vacuum’s viewing function to keep watch when they are away from home. Via a smartphone or tablet PC, consumers even have the option to have HOM-BOT feed their pet while they’re away. LG plans to offer even more convenient options through Smart Access in the near future.
Smart Adapt for Upgrading and Adapting to Personal Preference
LG Smart Adapt allows consumers to download the latest services and technology up-grades for their appliances via a Wi-Fi connection. With this innovation, consumers will be able to access up-to-date preprogrammed recipes as well as advanced cycles for their washing machines. A mother with a newborn child might opt for special delicate washing cycles for the baby’s clothes, while individuals involved in particularly strenuous work might need to add a more heavy-duty wash cycle to their laundry unit. With Smart Adapt, consumers will be able to experience the very latest LG technologies without having to upgrade to new products.
LG Food Management Monitors Your Refrigerator and Puts You in Control
LG’s Food Management Solution helps consumers manage the contents of their refrigerator more effectively. By dragging and dropping food icons on the refrigerator’s LCD display or by using the voice recognition function, users can easily identify what is in the refrigerator, as well as where certain items are located and when they expire. This information is also accessible via smartphones or tablet PCs, allowing consumers to reference this while grocery shopping.
With all these innovative functions and smart options, LG THINQ™ Technology is helping consumers live more empowered lives and enjoy a new level of convenience and interactivity.
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.