Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG WASHING MACHINE FIRST IN HOME APPLIANCE INDUSTRY TO RECEIVE WATER FOOTPRINT VERIFICATION

Home Appliance Solution 03/09/2013

LG Confirms Position as a Leader in Home Appliances with

Det Norske Veritas Recognition for Outstanding Water Saving Washer

LG WASHING MACHINE FIRST IN HOME APPLIANCE INDUSTRY TO RECEIVE WATER FOOTPRINT VERIFICATION

SEOUL, Sep. 3, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that its washing machine (Model F14A8QDA) is the first in the global home appliance industry to receive the Water Footprint verification from Norway’s Det Norske Veritas (DNV), an independent foundation that evaluates and certifies the performance of products across a wide variety of industries globally. LG’s washing machine was recognized for meeting strict water evaluation methods set by the DNV for the entire lifecycle of the product, including manufacturing, distribution, usage and disposal.

 

“At LG we understand the global importance placed on water issues and are making a conscious effort to show this in the development of our appliances,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Home Appliance Company. “LG’s goal is to lead the global home appliance industry with water efficient products developed with long-term sustainability in mind. We’re delighted to receive this recognition, which complements the accolades our appliances have received for their low carbon footprints.”

 

The DNV recognition can largely be attributed to LG’s proprietary 6 Motion Direct Drive technology. By automatically calculating the laundry load and how much water is needed, LG’s washing machine uses the precise amount of water necessary to prevent waste. Moreover, the advanced technology equipped in the washing machine enables the drum to rotate at various speeds and in different directions. Using six different motions including wave force, agitating, rubbing, compressing, rotating and swing the washing machine ensures care for the widest variety of fabrics, while consuming less water.

 

The washer will be showcased at LG’s booth in Hall 11.2 at the IFA trade show in Berlin.

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG SIGNATURE Evolves With AI, Redefining Premium Home Appliances at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG SIGNATURE Evolves With AI, Redefining Premium Home Appliances at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Debuts SKS Chicago Showroom, Offering an Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experience
Home Appliance Solution

LG Debuts SKS Chicago Showroom, Offering an Immersive Luxury Lifestyle Experience

Learn More
LG’s Ultra-Premium Built-in Brand SKS Impresses at Design Week Mexico 2025
Home Appliance Solution

LG’s Ultra-Premium Built-in Brand SKS Impresses at Design Week Mexico 2025

Learn More