LG Washing Machines With Artificial Intelligence And Direct Drive Motor Roll Out Region Wide

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding the availability of its innovative front-loader washing machines with ThinQ AI powered by the company’s proprietary Direct Drive™ to most European markets by the end of the year. With the benefits of AI DD™ the new washers are able to deliver thorough yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results.

LG’s AI DD technology leverages big data on twenty thousand pieces of information related to washer usage and applies settings based on the volume and delicateness of the garments in each load of laundry to provide the most optimized washing cycle. This guarantees exceptionally clean laundry every time with the added benefit of an 18 percent reduction in damage to the clothes, prolonging the life of every wardrobe.*

LG’s TurboWash™ 360 feature delivers the convenience of a shorter laundry day without compromising cleanliness, requiring just 39 minutes to complete a full wash cycle. And 3D Multi Spray also helps get clothes clean in less time by shooting jets of water in four different directions simultaneously for more stain-fighting coverage. Customers can save even more time by pairing the LG AI DD washing machine with LG MiniWash which fits directly underneath to create a TWINWash™ system to handle two loads of laundry at once.

Boasting the durability and efficiency that European consumers demand, LG AI DD washing machines deliver an efficient energy rating of A+++-50 percent in no small part due to LG’s inverter technology, guaranteed by a 10-year warranty. For additional user convenience, LG AI DD washers can be managed using voice commands from a connected AI speaker as well as controlled and monitored with the ThinQ mobile app.

“The combination of ThinQ AI with LG’s proven Direct Drive technology delivers customer benefits that are more significant than anything in the evolution of washing machines in the past century,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “It is this kind of innovation that is required to win the hearts and minds of European consumers who expect nothing but the best in their home appliances.”

At LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin during IFA 2019 (September 6-11), LG will offer an interactive experience with a game that showcases the power of AI DD and demonstrates how it delivers an optimized washing performance in a fun and entertaining way. Learn more by following LG’s IFA activities on social media at #LGIFA2019.

* On Cotton cycle setting with 2kg of laundry compared to conventional LG washing machine model FC1450S2W. Tested by Intertek in March 2019, results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.