LG’s Iconic InstaView Refrigerator Hits Sales Milestone of One Million Units Worldwide

SEOUL, June 23, 2020 — LG Electronics’ premium InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator hit a milestone this month when it reached one million in sales worldwide since its introduction in 2016. With an average of more than 700 units sold every day, this large-capacity refrigerator from LG is now available in approximately 150 countries in six continents.

LG Electronics’ premium InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator is designed to deliver an elevated culinary lifestyle, striking the perfect balance between form and function. It boasts stylish aesthetics and practical features that have won recognition from some of the world’s most prestigious design awards such as Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award.

“This milestone is a testament to LG’s ability to develop differentiated, high-quality products that have propelled us to the top of the ranks in many home appliance categories,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Today’s appliances include as much technology as a computer or smartphone and our customers have extremely high expectations of them. Our advanced technology and customer-first approach is resonating with consumers who have made InstaView one of the fastest selling refrigerator brands as long as refrigerators have existed.”

LG InstaView gets its name from the refrigerator’s chameleon-like panel in the door that can be transformed into a transparent window with just two knocks on the glass. This allows users to see what’s inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss. Along with InstaView, Door-in-Door™ provides easy access to favorite drinks and snacks while minimizing exposure of the main refrigerator compartment to room temperature air, helping to decrease cold air loss by more than 41 percent.*

To satisfy growing global demand of InstaView refrigerators, LG has added the convenience-enhancing feature to more refrigerators in its lineup, including French-Door and Side-by-Side, among others. What’s more, the popular InstaView technology can now be found in other LG appliances such as the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and ThinQ™ Range.

LG’s never-ending quest to add value to its refrigerators through useful innovations has led to the development of more technologies designed to create a more efficient and more pleasant culinary life. For example, Smart Care+ utilizes LG ThinQ™ AI to keep food fresh longer, lower energy costs and deliver a more personalized service. By analyzing data collected over several weeks, the intelligent appliance can detect usage patterns allowing it to lower its temperature prior to times of heavy use in order to better maintain its set target temperature. Smart Care+ leverages the same data to reduce energy waste, automatically putting the refrigerator in Save Mode during periods of infrequent usage. And with Craft Ice™, dinner hosts can pretend to be experienced bartenders, mixing the perfect drinks with round ice to liven up any cocktail.

* Based on Intertek testing of models SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02 in accordance with LG internal testing methodology measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-Door™ compared to the refrigerator door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.