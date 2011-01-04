LG’S KOMPRESSOR VACUUM CLEANER PROVIDES OPTIMUM PERFORMANCE WITH LESS HASSLE

LG’s Upright Vacuum Cleaner Offers Thorough Cleaning with Impeccable Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) will today demonstrate its upright vacuum cleaner -– which delivers an easier and smarter cleaning experience -– at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES®).

This high-performance vacuum cleaner is underpinned by LG’s proprietary KOMPRESSOR® technology, the world’s first motorized dust-compression system. The KOMPRESSOR® packs dust into wedges, and together with the larger bin size enables the vacuum to hold up to three times more dust than non-compressor models, meaning users will be able to empty the dust bin far less frequently. As a result, the upright vacuum cleaner helps reduce overall dust levels and makes it far easier to empty the dust bin.

Additionally, the vacuum cleaner’s DualForce+™ suction captures more dirt across a wider area, while the Click ‘N Go Wand™ enables easy and quick access for those hard-to-reach areas. A 40-foot cord means less plugging and unplugging, so users can get the job done more quickly, and multipurpose tools deliver the means to provide all-round, deep cleaning.

In addition to its upright vacuum cleaner, LG is showcasing its HOM-BOT robotic vacuum cleaner. LG’s new HOM-BOT vacuum offers a unique combination of dual camera (upper and lower), ultrasonic and infrared sensors, making cleaning an effortless job, while also reducing collisions. It boasts a slim height of just over 3.5 inches. With noise levels of 60 decibels (IEC), users will be able to hear the TV clearly or read books while they clean. Auto docking and recharging functions add to the overall convenience.

Product Specifications:

LUV400T

– KOMPRESSOR® System

– DualForce+™

– Click ‘N Go Wand™

– 40-foot Cord

– Multipurpose Tools

LUV300B

– KOMPRESSOR® System

– DualForce+™

– Click ‘N Go Wand™

– 40-foot Cord

LUV200R

– KOMPRESSOR® System

– DualForce™

– 30-foot Retractable Cord

HOM-BOT

– Dual Cameras

– Ultrasonic Infrared Sensors

– Noise Level of 60 dB

– Super Slim Height of just over 3.5 Inches