LG’S LATEST SMART HOM-BOT SQUARE SET TO IMPRESS AT CES 2014

SEOUL, Jan. 2, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its latest robotic vacuum cleaner, the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE (model VR6370VMNC), at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE not only offers a significant boost in cleaning performance, it is equipped with LG’s innovative smart technologies — Smart Control, Cleaning History, Smart Diagnosis™ and Software Update — allowing owners to remotely control the device with their smartphones. Recognized for its performance and convenience, LG’s newest Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE was named an Honoree of the 2014 CES Innovation Awards in the General Home Appliances category.

“Our convenience-enhancing products are engineered to give consumers more control and more time to enjoy what’s really important,” said Seong-jin Jo, President and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “The Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE is unique in its ability to clean the hard-to-reach places in the home. LG’s goal is to improve people’s lives. We believe that with the innovation we’ve built into Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE, we’re doing just that.”

Working Quietly but Thoroughly

LG’s Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE cleans effectively and efficiently thanks to Corner Master, which is comprised of two long brushes, corner detecting sensors and the cleaner’s unique shape. With its angular form and redesigned brushes that are 1.5cm longer than on the previous HOM-BOT, the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE can remove dust and dirt from tight corners. The corner detecting sensors enable the vacuum to know its exact location in the home and direct it to turn when it has reached the edge of a room.

While robotic cleaners typically employ a single camera, the advanced HOM-BOT SQUARE uses two improved Dual Eye 2.0™ cameras for smarter, faster and more efficient cleaning performance. Taking several images per second, the upper and lower cameras scan ceilings, walls and floors, even in the dark. This information is then analyzed by the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE to generate a smart map. Simultaneously, multiple sensors detect obstacles within a 180 degree field and remember their locations for collision-free operation. The Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE also features a Learning Function which enables it to recognize areas it has cleaned previously. This helps it to remember the positioning of objects and to sense when an area is already clean, reducing cleaning time and energy.

The LG Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE’s large capacity Easy-out Dust Bin makes cleaning more convenient as it requires less frequent emptying. Unlike other robotic vacuums where the dust bin is located on the side, the Easy-out Dust Bin is located on the top of the unit for quick and mess-free removal. The larger, upgraded HEPA 11 filter is capable of separating dust particles from the air more thoroughly and also helps eliminate unpleasant odors in the home. Turbo Mode lets users manually adjust the cleaner to match the characteristics of their flooring, while Smart Turbo Mode automatically detects the type of flooring and changes settings for outstanding performance.

What’s more, the low noise level of just 60dBA means the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE won’t distract when family members are watching TV, talking on the phone or napping. And at only 89mm high, this robotic cleaner can maneuver around the home with ease, even under most beds, sofas and other large furniture.

Smarter Lives with More Control

LG’s latest HOM-BOT SQUARE is also equipped with upgraded smart technology. For example, the Smart Control feature lets consumers control the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE with a smartphone, wherever they are in the house. No longer is there a need to manually push the start button or to search all over looking for the remote control. And LG’s Cleaning History makes it simple for consumers to check the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE’s cleaning results. With Map View, it’s possible to see what has been cleaned and what hasn’t, saving time if one needs to operate the Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE again. Users will also benefit from a host of other convenient features such as Voice Guidance, which includes over 90 voice alerts. LG’s Smart Diagnosis™ makes troubleshooting much easier, quickly alerting the consumer to any minor issues and suggests possible solutions.

From Tuesday, January 7 until Friday, January 10, visitors will have the opportunity to see LG’s Smart HOM-BOT SQUARE for themselves in LG’s booth at CES 2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204). Again at this year’s CES, a team of LG vacuum cleaners will demonstrate their incredible maneuverability with a choreographed “dance” routine. The entertaining performance will be performed at select times throughout this year’s CES.

Key Specifications:

– Corner Master

– Dual Eye 2.0™

– Easy-out Dust Bin

– Noise Level:60dBA

– HEPA 11 Filter

– Smart Turbo

– Learning Function

– Voice Guidance

– Long-lasting Battery

– Smart Control

– Cleaning History

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Software Update

# # #