LG’S NEWEST REFRIGERATORS EXPECTED TO TURN HEADS AT CES 2014

SEOUL, Jan. 2, 2013 — LG Electronics’ (LG) latest French-door and side-by-side refrigerators boasting the innovative Door-in-Door™ feature are on display at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10. Keeping food fresher for longer, the energy efficient new models make food storage and organization easier and more convenient than ever before.

“Based on customer feedback, all of our latest refrigerators are now designed with the user-friendly Door-in-Door™ feature to maximize convenience,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “And with our refrigerators being ENERGY STAR® compliant, our new lineup is expected to be popular with consumers not only in the United States but worldwide.”

Door-in-Door™ and More Convenience

Since LG first launched the Door-in-Door™ concept to consumers in 2010, LG has applied this innovative design to many of its other premium refrigerator models. LG’s convenient Door-in-Door™design makes it easier to reach frequently sought after food and beverage items and also helps reduce cold air loss from escaping the main refrigerator compartment. By helping to reduce temperature fluctuations that occur whenever the refrigerator door is opened, the Door-in-Door™ helps to keep food fresh longer.

Inverter Linear Compressor and More Freshness

LG’s proprietary Inverter Linear Compressor enables the refrigerators to provide industry-leading energy efficiency and freshness, reduced noise levels and durability. In comparison to a reciprocating drive system, the LG’s piston-driven compressor generates less internal friction and offers more precise cooling control, which ensures lower energy consumption. The Inverter Linear Compressor comes with a 10-year parts warranty.

The French door refrigerator’s Smart Cooling Plus system is designed to maintain storage conditions. Meanwhile, LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor and Dual Evaporator work quickly to adjust humidity and temperature levels, ensuring food stays fresher for longer.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Many ice makers installed in refrigerators take up a vast amount of space, allowing less room for storage. LG’s Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System provides more shelf space and enough room for handy door bins without increasing the outer dimensions of the refrigerator.

Smart Diagnosis™

If an LG refrigerator experiences any problems, the Smart Diagnosis™ feature allows call center representatives to quickly diagnose the issue over the phone. What’s more, the Smart Diagnosis™ smartphone app allows homeowners to record and analyze signals from the refrigerator for immediate advice on repair options.

Fresh Air Filter

The Fresh Air Filter found in LG’s refrigerators uses forced air circulation and a dedicated fan to make sure the air inside is kept fresh and odor-free.

Smart Pull™ Handle

LG’s sleek and attractive Smart Pull™ Handle makes it possible to open the freezer door with a minimal amount of effort. With a simple lift of the handle, access to the freezer is quick and easy.

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10 will have the opportunity to see LG’s latest refrigerators for themselves.

Key Specifications:

LG’s 4-Door French-door Refrigerator (Model LMX30995)

– 30 cu.ft. capacity

– Door-in-Door™

– Inverter Linear Compressor

– Energy Star®-

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Fresh Air Filter

– Smart Pull™ Handle

– Slim Space Plus

– Smart Cooling Plus Technology

– Double Freezer Drawers

LG’s 3-Door French-door Refrigerator (Model LFX32945)

– 32 cu.ft. capacity

– Door-in-Door™

– Inverter Linear Compressor

– Energy Star®

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Fresh Air Filter

– Smart Pull™ Handle

– Slim Space Plus

– Smart Cooling System

– 3-Tier Organization™ Freezer EasyReach™ Bin

LG’s 3-Door Refrigerator (Model LFX29945)

– 29 cu.ft. capacity

– Door-in-Door™

– Inverter Linear Compressor

– Energy Star®

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Fresh Air Filter

– Smart Pull™ Handle

– Slim Space Plus

– Smart Cooling System

– Dual Ice Maker

LG’s Side-by-Side Refrigerator (Model LSC22991)

– 22 cu.ft. capacity

– Door-in-Door™

– Inverter Linear Compressor

– Energy Star®

– Smart Diagnosis™

– Fresh Air Filter

– Smart Pull™ Handle

– Slim Space Plus

