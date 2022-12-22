LG’s Refrigerator With MoodUP Brings a More Colorful Lifestyle to the Kitchen

SEOUL, Dec. 22, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) will present an exciting, new color option for its groundbreaking refrigerator with MoodUP™ to offer personalized customer experiences at CES 2023. Coming to LG’s color-changing fridge in collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Color Institute, Viva Magenta – the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 – is a brave and fearless crimson red that injects excitement and drama into home interiors, energizing any environment with its dynamic vibrancy.

The refrigerator with MoodUP™, unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin this September, boasts a diverse range of rich, dynamic colors to choose from and provides a convenient way for users to enliven their kitchen whenever they feel the need to change or refresh the mood. With the arrival of Viva Magenta, a stylish addition brought about by LG’s close partnership with the Pantone Color Institute, the upper door panel of the fridge now offers a total of 23 chic color options. Owners of the 4-Door French-Door model can mix and match until their hearts are content, with more than 190,000 possible color combinations at their disposal.

MoodUP users can easily select and apply Viva Magenta – and any of the other available colors – by using the intuitive LG ThinQ™ app. Implementing LED color-changeable door panels, LG’s innovative kitchen solution gives users the ability to customize the look of their fridge without the cost and hassle of having to physically replace any of its exterior elements.

For a more traditional look in the kitchen, users can turn off the MoodUP refrigerator’s LED door panels at any time and enjoy the charming color combination of Lux Gray and Lux White. Timeless and understated, this clean, cool combo harmonizes well with any décor and evokes the natural, subtle contrast of different colored stones.

“Now with Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta, the refrigerator with MoodUP epitomizes the convenience and customizability of LG’s innovative ThinQ UP appliances,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to develop advanced lifestyle solutions offering differentiated customer experiences and unprecedented upgradability.”

Visitors to CES 2023 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the LG InstaView MoodUP refrigerator with Viva Magenta, at the company’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 5-8.