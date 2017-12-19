Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SMART AIR SOLUTION PRODUCTS FROM LG EMPLOY VOICE AND INTELLIGENT DUST SENSOR FOR BETTER AIR

Home Appliance Solution 20/12/2017

Experience a Cleaner, More Comfortable Indoor Environment with
LG PuriCare and DUALCOOL ThinQ™ Stand Inverter Air Conditioner in the Home

SMART AIR SOLUTION PRODUCTS FROM LG EMPLOY VOICE AND INTELLIGENT DUST SENSOR FOR BETTER AIR

SEOUL, Dec. 20, 2017 – LG Electronics will impress participants at CES 2018 with its newest, smart air solutions for the home. LG PuriCare air purifier featuring fine dust sensor and DUALCOOL ThinQ™ Stand Inverter air conditioner with voice recognition and DeepThinQ technology make experiencing purer, cleaner air indoors more convenient.

 

High-Tech Smart Removal of Fine Dust

 

Studies have shown that indoor pollen and dust affect the quality of life of families world over. Using a sensitive air monitoring sensor, LG PuriCare automatically removes fine dust particles when the air quality is deemed uncomfortable for residents. Air monitoring occurs even when the PuriCare is off, only powering on when filtering is required. With its distinctive cylindrical design, PuriCare boasts the industry’s advanced air filtration technology with LG’s 360° Total Care Filter System. And thanks to its powerful Clean Booster feature, LG PuriCare is capable of blowing clean air up to 7.5 meters away to cover even large rooms while delivering gentler airflow at the base, making this an ideal product for families with young children and pets.

 

Boosted Convenience with Voice Recognition

 

Also debuting at CES will be LG’s DUALCOOL ThinQ™ Stand Inverter Air Conditioner equipped with voice technology allowing home owners to control their indoor temperature with a single phrase from the entrance of their home or from another room. In addition to its high energy efficiency and lower noise levels thanks to the Dual Inverter Compressor, DUALCOOL ThinQ™  employs LG’s DeepThinQ AI technology to direct more airflow in the direction of individuals in the room using spatial recognition. In addition to recognizing the presence of people in the room, the Intelligent Human Movement Sensor also adjusts the strength of the air flow depending on the proximity of the person or people to the unit. By analyzing the daily behavioral patterns of the residents, the LG DUALCOOL ThinQ™ air conditioner learns what parts of the house require cooling at specific times of the day to maintain appropriate temperatures and save energy.

 

“LG’s intelligent home appliances are leading the industry in their capability to predict user needs to create a more comfortable living environment,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Artificial intelligence is at a level now where it can do more than just play chess and LG is committed to using this technology to improve consumers’ quality of life.”

 

Visitors to CES 2018 can personally experience LG’s smart air solutions products at booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12.

 

 

# # #

#2017
