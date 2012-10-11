We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SOUTH AFRICA TAKES THE CROWN IN LG HOME CHEF REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2012
Annual Competition Highlights Best Recipes from the Region
Prepared Using LG’s New Mirror-type Lightwave Ovens
DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2012 -– Donovan and Hayley van Rooyen from the Republic of South Africa impressed the judges in the cook-off in Dubai to take the top prize in the fifth annual LG Home Chef Championship (LG-HCC). The husband and wife team won over the judges with their delicious dish of lamb potjie with rice, apricots and toasted almonds. The culinary concoction, which the van Rooyens refined over a period of five years, combines the van Rooyen’s proud South African heritage with distinctly modern flavors.
The LG Master Home Chef Prize included round trip tickets and five nights accommodation in Paris, two LG smartphones and classes at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu.
The Iranian team of Zahra Nasri Majd and Mohammad Javad Firouz Jani were awarded the World Association of Chef Societies (WACS) Prize for their stuffed lamb fillet, while the Le Cordon Bleu Prize went to Sheelu Tharian from the United Arab Emirates for her grilled chicken with kuboos chips. Both runner-up prizes included round trip tickets to Paris, three nights’ accommodation and lessons at Le Cordon Bleu.
This year, a total of twelve amateur teams from six different countries in the region -– the UAE, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa and Jordan –- competed in the event, creating a diverse range of innovative dishes and poignant personal stories. Contestants showcased their cooking skills, introducing creative meals and relating them to memories from their lives. Judging was handled by experts from the prestigious World Asso-ciation of Chef Societies and Le Cordon Bleu.
“This year’s Middle East and Africa Regional Masters Championships was a resounding success, demonstrating that smart, nutritious and tasty international dishes turn out perfectly in LG’s Lightwave Oven,” said Moon-bum Shin, Executive Vice President and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “The contestants served up some incredible meals, which were as healthy as they were delicious.”
All the culinary delights cooked-up by the amateur chefs at this year’s LG-HCC were created using LG’s Mirror-type Lightwave Oven. Featuring the innovative Charcoal Lighting Heater™, this unique oven cooks food more naturally and efficiently than conventional models, locking healthy nutrients in, and keeping harmful fats and sodium out.
