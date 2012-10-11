SOUTH AFRICA TAKES THE CROWN IN LG HOME CHEF REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2012

DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2012 -– Donovan and Hayley van Rooyen from the Republic of South Africa impressed the judges in the cook-off in Dubai to take the top prize in the fifth annual LG Home Chef Championship (LG-HCC). The husband and wife team won over the judges with their delicious dish of lamb potjie with rice, apricots and toasted almonds. The culinary concoction, which the van Rooyens refined over a period of five years, combines the van Rooyen’s proud South African heritage with distinctly modern flavors.

The LG Master Home Chef Prize included round trip tickets and five nights accommodation in Paris, two LG smartphones and classes at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu.

The Iranian team of Zahra Nasri Majd and Mohammad Javad Firouz Jani were awarded the World Association of Chef Societies (WACS) Prize for their stuffed lamb fillet, while the Le Cordon Bleu Prize went to Sheelu Tharian from the United Arab Emirates for her grilled chicken with kuboos chips. Both runner-up prizes included round trip tickets to Paris, three nights’ accommodation and lessons at Le Cordon Bleu.